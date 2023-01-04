MAGGIE PAGANO: Rishi should do more than hang around and more platitudes

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) quarterly economic survey is the UK’s largest private sector report on business sentiment, one that takes surveys of more than 5,600 companies, 92 percent of which which are SMEs, about current trade, investment and sales.

It is also the most scrutinized survey by policy makers, the Treasury and the Bank of England because it gives a very revealing snapshot of what is really going on at the grassroots level of UK plc.

If that’s the case, the mandarins better put on their tin hats and get out their calculators.

Promises: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would halve inflation to ease the cost of living, provide better paying jobs and make sure the national debt is falling

You may not have liked what you read of the latest inquiry, which took place last November before and after Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Declaration.

It showed that there were large drops in all economic indicators for respondents in the fourth quarter of last year, continuing the drop seen in the third quarter.

What’s worse, confidence in profitability is at Covid crisis levels with only one in three companies expecting profits to rise this year.

More than a third expect a decline. Only a third of SMEs saw an increase in sales during the last quarter, while more than a third expect a decrease.

Not surprisingly, the retail and hospitality sectors are weak, with three-quarters of restaurants and pubs operating well below capacity.

What is even more worrying is that very few companies plan to expand through investment, either in the plant or in the hiring of personnel.

Only a fifth are considering investing in the coming months, while the same number are reporting a decline.

The rest are just hanging on.

Rising inflation, skyrocketing energy costs and labor shortages are the main culprits behind the lack of confidence. Until now.

Now we have another scarecrow looming: the six percentage point increase in corporate tax that companies will have to pay in April, which for many may be the final blow. David Bharier, BCC’s head of research, puts it bluntly: ‘For many, the cost of doing business is now simply too high.’

He also says that while Hunt’s emergency declaration resolved markets, his policies did not restore business confidence.

You are right: the opposite is true. Come April, the double whammy of higher personal taxes and higher corporate taxes will be crippling. If business and consumer confidence is low now, what happens then?

Hunt is keen to point out that there were many benefits in his budget that should help drive the supply side to provide further growth.

Aside from Edinburgh’s reforms for the City, it’s hard to see what they are.

Even Liz Truss’s smartest reforms, like boosting childcare provision, have been abandoned. Instead, Rishi Sunak and Hunt should go further and be more radical, providing tax relief for all working parents.

This would alleviate the cost of living for couples and smooth the labor market. What businesses need now as a boost to confidence is clarity, particularly on future energy costs after the relief package ends in March.

The Prime Minister went to great lengths yesterday to lay out his ambitious vision for future growth, saying he would halve inflation to ease the cost of living, provide better-paying jobs and ensure the national debt is coming down.

You may be right about inflation: the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that it will fall below 4 per cent by the end of 2023 as prices decline around the world.

But Sunak must do more than weave in even more platitudes. It should show, not tell.

And start by scrapping some of April’s dumbest tax increases or cutting government spending. Something has to give.

Morrison under pressure

Santa missed his visit to Morrisons. The supermarket group’s sales fell 2.9 percent in the 12 weeks to December 25.

As Kantar estimates grocery sales were up 7.6% over that period, and December year-on-year growth was above 9.4%, this is not promising.

One wonders if Morrisons is feeling the pressure after the acquisition by the US private equity house Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

It has been saddled with around £6bn of debt, a recent Fitch credit downgrade, lower earnings and market share.

Headhunters is currently looking for a new CEO to replace David Potts, who is leaving next year, while the COO recently stepped down.

A void at the top, at the same time as one of the most ferocious grocery markets for decades, is a recipe for disaster.