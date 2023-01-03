MAGGIE PAGANO: Defying the doomsayers

The first day of trading in 2023 got off to a spectacular start.

The FTSE 100 rebounded 1.4 percent and European stocks were at their highest for two weeks on hopes that the global economic outlook is not as dire as the doomsayers have been predicting.

Traders are once again praying for the Federal Reserve to start slowing its interest rate hikes.

The FTSE 100 rebounded 1.4% and European stocks hit their highest level for two weeks on hopes that the global economic outlook is not as bad as the doomsayers predicted.

They will examine the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting, due to be released today, for clues as to how, and by how much, the next move will be.

The happier mood was surprising considering dire warnings over the weekend from IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, who predicted in an interview on American television that ‘the new year was going to be more difficult than the year We left behind’.

Can it really be worse than last year, a year in which all of Wall Street’s major indices ended with their biggest annual losses since 2008, the fastest and most aggressive pace of rate hikes since the 1980s, and skyrocketing inflation? around the world?

Well, yes according to Georgieva, who predicts that a third of the world economy will be in recession this year and that hundreds of millions of people will suffer an even worse reduction in the cost of living.

However, investors and traders do not seem to have paid much attention to the head of the IMF, who, like her predecessors, is always more moody than necessary. And, of course, the IMF is often spectacularly wrong.

But are financial markets right to be cautiously optimistic?

While the near-term outlook looks dire, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showing no sign of ending anytime soon, and China reeling from its Covid policies, some of the pressures on energy and commodity prices are now easing. .

Which in turn could lead to monetary policy easing as we head into recession, which may still prove more dovish than the most extreme forecasts.

The latest drop in German inflation figures for December confirms this. Inflation fell to 9.6 percent from 11.3 percent in November, which itself was lower than in October.

While the annual rate was still at an all-time high of 7.9 percent, this monthly drop is a positive sign that food and energy prices are falling in the eurozone and the UK.

But these are the early days. As the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index showed, our manufacturing industry ended last year with the lowest output in more than two years as factories suffered weak exports and job losses.

Manufacturing contributes 10 per cent of GDP, so this is dire news for the sector, which blames high energy prices, customs delays and post-Brexit red tape for the problems.

Retailers are also suffering. Fortnum & Mason was unable to send a Christmas hamper as a gift to a German client due to red tape.

This is a ridiculous state of affairs. It’s all very well for Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to play the long game, hoping that boredom will settle down. it will not

They need to fix the strikes and improve our trade deal with the EU to help exporters.

They should reconsider the April tax hikes targeting squeezed middle-income taxpayers, as well as the whopping 6 percentage point increase in corporation tax for businesses, if they want this year to be better than last. .

world cup winners

It was the World Cup that won it for Aldi. Sales of chips and nuts ahead of the final between Argentina and France on the Sunday before Christmas soared by more than 40 percent as viewers stayed home, glued to their televisions.

Coupled with higher fresh food sales, and that thermal robe you didn’t know you needed, Aldi crossed the £1.4bn sales mark in December for the first time.

The German discount store, and its rival Lidl, seem unstoppable. Since the 2008 crisis, their combined market share has skyrocketed from 4.4% to 16.4% today.

They have a long way to go to catch up with Tesco and Sainsbury’s, but even they are sacrificing margins to maintain sales.

If the German duo can keep prices low, they only have one way to go.

cold comfort

All of our local stores had sold out. It was the one-hit wonder of Christmas. I’ve heard of people driving across cities to track it down.

Unfortunately, the search was not for new holiday tricks or games, but for Lemsip, the cold and flu remedy.

Stocks of the drug made by Reckitt Benckiser may be running low as the latest bug continues to spread. But it’s no surprise that stocks are up. Another defensive action.