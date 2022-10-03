Maggie Haberman Says Trump Will Be President Again, But Suggests His Heart ‘Maybe Not In It’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said those close to Donald Trump predict he will run again in 2024, but many say his “heart is not in it.”

“Once he says he isn’t, he’s irrelevant,” Haberman explained Politics.

“Everyone I talk to around him says they think he’s going to run. And not all of them, but many of them say his heart isn’t quite in it.’

The reporter added: “Now those two things are not mutually exclusive. You can run and not have your heart in it. However, we’ve seen other people who run when their heart isn’t in it, that voters can tell you it’s impacting how you walk.”

Haberman, who has been breaking insider scoops on the Trump administration for years, will release a narration on Tuesday on Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said those close to Donald Trump predict he will run again in 2024, but many say his “heart is not in it”

Haberman, who has been breaking insider scoops on the Trump administration for years, will release a narration on Tuesday on Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America

The potential for a former president to launch a new campaign amid a slew of legal challenges and a refusal to accept the 2020 election results is “an unprecedented situation,” Haberman said.

“I think Trump lacks the magnificence and legal protection that the presidency afforded him,” Haberman said in a separate interview with the president. New York Times.

“I also think he wants revenge on Biden, and on the media and on a whole host of people. And he wants to be able to keep raising money and getting attention, both of which disappear when he’s not running,” Haberman added. “What I’m not clear on is that he really wants to run another campaign, partly because he’s so much older and partly because he seems less engaged overall. But that will reveal itself in the coming weeks or months.’

In a separate interview, the reporter who has covered Trump for decades since the height of his New York empire, Haberman, said she believed the former president had “pushed himself into a corner where he has to run.”

She predicted that Trump believes a presidential election could legally protect him and added how he raises money.

“I think he needs the protection that presidential candidate (he thinks) would give him in fighting investigations he calls a ‘witch hunt’. And it’s the way he raises money and makes money. So much of his identity now is about being a politician. So I expect him to run. That doesn’t mean that even if he does run, he’ll stay all the time.’

Haberman’s coverage has long confused the former president, leading him to call her “Maggot” Haberman, but he agreed to sit down with her three times over the course of her reporting for the book.

‘I love being with her; she’s like my psychiatrist,” Trump told Haberman’s aides.

‘Here we go again! Another fake book is out, this supposedly very dull and old, self-proclaimed principal, Failing (Unfunded Liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In it she tells a lot of made-up stories, without any actual verification or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case, she lies that I want to fire my daughter, Ivanka and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. It didn’t even occur to me. You just have to fight against making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!’