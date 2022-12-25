Magda Szubanski shares sad news during the Christmas holidays

Magda Szubanski has revealed she was infected with Covid over the Christmas holidays.

In a video shared on Twitter, the actress and comedian, 61, delivered a message to her fans, wishing them well as she explained that she wasn’t feeling well.

Wishing you all a happy, healthy Christmas and holiday season. Don’t get this form of Covid, it’s a real asshole, it’s no fun,” she said in the clip.

“Have as much fun as you can without turning into a con,” Magda added.

Her fans were quick to send support, with one writing, “Oh @MagdaSzubanski, hope you feel better soon, poor baby. Sending you big hugs and love.”

‘Back to you Magda! I hope you and your family are spoiled rotten,” said another.

“You’re right mate, this one is a shock, have a mate with this one and it’s fucking awful, get well soon and if you can have a merry Christmas,” someone else said.

‘Merry Christmas! I hope you heal quickly and completely,’ repeated another.

Magda recently opened up about her battle with emotional eating on the ABC’s Big National Health Check.

She suffers from a laundry list of chronic health issues and has struggled with her weight for years.

The actress fought back tears while interviewing weight management expert Dr. Lucy Burns, who spoke about how some people resort to binge eating to deal with their emotional demons.

“I really think that feeling of being able to forgive myself,” she said tearfully.

“Because I know people say, ‘Why did she do that to herself?’ And I felt I had no choice. It was the only sensible decision I could make given the alternatives I encountered.’

“And then you become this damn shame magnet,” she added.

“And it’s like you’re not supposed to fight back. You can’t defend yourself. You’re supposed to hang your head again in shame and say, “I brought this on myself.”

Magda is one of Australia’s best-known comedians and is best known for playing lovable loser Sharon Strzelecki on the ABC sitcom Kath & Kim.