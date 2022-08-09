Magda Szubanski reveals the surprise star who was desperate to star on Kath & Kim

<!–

Heath Ledger was keen to play a cameo role on beloved Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim.

Magda Szubanski, who played iconic Sharon Strzelecki on the hit show, made the surprise revelation during an interview on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Tuesday.

She told hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli that the Dark Knight star wanted to play a stalker in pursuit of Strzelecki.

The Brokeback Mountain legend had made the suggestion himself after he had shared a passionate embrace with Magda on the red carpet at the AFI Awards in 2006.

The kiss between Heath and Magda, who was in character as Sharon at the time, was captured on video and later went viral.

‘The joke was, I was going to pash him,’ Magda explained ‘and he didn’t know.’

But Heath ‘got the joke’ and grabbed a surprised Magda.

‘I was gonna pash him… but of course he is just such an intuitive actor, he leapt in, and pashed me,’ she said.

Magda Szubanski, who played iconic Sharon Strzelecki on the hit show, made the surprise revelation during an interview on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Tuesday

After the ‘pash’ Heath called Magda.

‘He said, ”that was so much fun”.’

‘And he wanted to be on the show as Sharon’s stalker,’ she said ‘Which would have been hilarious. So I was gonna meet up with him in London.’

Jane Turner and Gina Riley are seen in the characters of Kath and Kim

Tragically, the Perth-born Ned Kelly star died two years later following an accidental drug overdose.

‘He was a great guy,’ Magda said sadly.

Last month, Magda quashed rumours of a proposed Kath & Kim reboot during an interview with Now To Love.

Calling the hit sitcom a ‘perfect gem’ she said a revival would risk ‘tainting’ the good memories.

Fans were left crushed when the series ended in 2007, and whispers it was set to return to the TV screens have send social media into a tailspin.

The Babe star also said her fondest memory of the show was when her character married Wayne, a Shane Warne impersonator played by the late leg spinner himself.