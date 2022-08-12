MAFS’s Olivia Frazer smiles as she reunites with other brides for a post-split girls’ getaway

<!–

She announced her divorce from boyfriend Jackson Lonie earlier this week.

And on Friday, Olivia Frazer smiled as she reunited with her fellow TV brides Samantha Moitzi, Tamara Djordjevic and Jessica Seracino for a girls’ trip.

The OnlyFans star, 28, put on a brave face as she hugged her former co-stars at Sydney Airport as they prepared to travel to Hunter Valley for the weekend.

Olivia dressed casually for the flight in a striped shirt, blue jeans and a long beige coat.

Meanwhile, Tamara showed off her figure in a green crop top and matching pants, while Jessica wore an all-black ensemble.

Samantha gave fans a glimpse of her big belly tattoo in a white crop top and black pants.

The sighting comes after Olivia lashed out at speculation and rumors of her split from Jackson.

The Married At First Sight star, who announced her split from Jackson earlier this week, urged her fans not to believe anything unless they hear it directly from her.

“Any gossip or speculation or BS you read online is just that, gossip and speculation,” she raged.

“Unless it comes directly from Jackson and I, don’t believe anything,” the 29-year-old added.

“I’ve always been very transparent with you, and so has Jackson, and if there’s anything left to say, we’ll say it.”

The news of the split was confirmed Monday in a joint statement from Olivia and Jackson on Instagram, which read: “After an amazing 10 months together, we’ve decided to go our separate ways.”

“There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and it will remain so as we transition into a friendship.

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and no one is responsible for the end of this relationship. Just a case of “almost perfect”.

“We hope you can all show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

The split comes after Olivia returned to Australia from a five-week trip to the UK without Jackson, who remained on the Central Coast to train for an upcoming boxing match.

Her overseas trip was prompted after Jackson was caught kissing a 20-year-old air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.