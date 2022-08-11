MAFS’s Olivia Frazer Puts On A Brave Face After Jackson Lonie Split

<!–

She announced her divorce from boyfriend Jackson Lonie earlier this week.

And Married at First Sight star Olivia Frazer put on a brave face when she went out to dinner with her mother in Sydney’s Parramatta.

It comes after the OnlyFans star, 28, lashed out at speculation and rumors of the couple’s breakup.

Olivia kept warm from the winter chill in a gray sweater and lightly washed jeans for the outing.

She paired the look with sneakers and wore her blonde locks back in a bun.

Her mother wore a leopard print dress and a pink puffer jacket.

Olivia kept warm from the winter chill in a gray sweater and light washed jeans for the outing

Olivia grabbed her mother’s arm as they stepped outside and at one point defied a smile

Olivia grabbed her mother’s arm as they stepped outside and at one point defied a smile.

Just days ago, Olivia lashed out at speculation and rumors about her breakup with Jackson.

The Married At First Sight star, who announced her split from Jackson earlier this week, urged her fans not to believe anything unless they hear it directly from her.

“Any gossip or speculation or BS you read online is just that, gossip and speculation,” she raged.

“Unless it comes directly from Jackson and I, don’t believe anything,” the 29-year-old added.

“I’ve always been very transparent with you, and so has Jackson, and if there’s anything left to say, we’ll say it.”

Just before the post, she uploaded another video gushing about the support she’s received from her followers.

Olivia revealed exactly how she’s recovering from the grief — dining with truffle pasta, Caprese salad, and watching Gilmore Girls.

The news of the split was confirmed Monday in a joint statement from Olivia and Jackson on Instagram, which read: “After an amazing 10 months together, we’ve decided to go our separate ways.”

“There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and it will remain so as we transition into a friendship.

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other, and no one is responsible for the end of this relationship. Just a case of “almost perfect”.

“We hope you can all show compassion as we navigate this privately.”

The split comes after Olivia returned to Australia from a five-week trip to the UK without Jackson, who remained on the Central Coast to train for an upcoming boxing match.

Her overseas trip was prompted after Jackson was caught kissing a 20-year-old air traffic controller during a night out in Melbourne on May 27.