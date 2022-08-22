MAFS: Why Jessika Power turned down a role on Channel 10’s The Challenge

<!–

Married bride Jessika Power made headlines last month when she pulled out of an appearance on the grueling new reality show The Challenge.

And sources have now revealed the real reason why the OnlyFans star walked away from the Channel 10 series, which is currently being filmed in Buenos Aires.

The 29-year-old was apparently furious when producers told her at the 11th hour that her agreed fee would be reduced due to budget cuts.

“Jessika was packed and ready to leave but 10 called for a last minute meeting where they told her her salary would be cut in half,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

According to the well-placed source, Jessika was said to make twice as much money as her co-stars, who were each paid about $3,000 a week.

But when show bosses dropped the deal, Jessika and the network called off the deal.

“As much as they wanted her on the show, they couldn’t afford to pay what she asked for. It just didn’t make sense to keep her on,” they added.

It comes after Jessika confirmed last month that she would no longer be appearing on the show, just days before flying abroad.

She told the Daily Mail Australia at the time that she was no longer participating due to a “creative” disagreement with “American executives”.

It’s unclear whether she was referring to the production company that makes The Challenge or Channel 10’s US parent company Paramount.

“I signed my contract, packed bags, got everything ready and got a message from my manager saying that the American executives had made a creative decision not to include me on the show, despite believing I was ‘good talent’.” am,” she said.

“I was thrilled to be chosen to do the show and it was just a day before I had Skype interviews with the casting director and talked about opening outfits and filming location and departure dates.”

This version of events contradicted posts that she had withdrawn because the project “wasn’t for her” and she “would rather sit at home and make money with OnlyFans.”‘.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel 10 for comment and clarification.

The Challenge first premiered in the US in 1998 and has had 37 seasons since then.

Producers spent six months reaching out to contestants from past seasons of Australian reality shows to fill out the cast.

“Every well-known reality star was approached,” says an insider.

The season winners will advance to The Challenge: Global Championship, where they will compete against stars from the UK, US and Argentine versions of the franchise.

