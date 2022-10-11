MAFS UK’s Tayah and Adam welcome baby daughter called Beau Emily

Married At First Sight UK’s Tayah Victoria has given birth to her first child with husband Adam Aveling as they reveal they named her Beau Emily.

The couple – who met on the controversial E4 show last year – shared a first photo of their baby on Instagram.

Tayah wrote: ‘October 7th, the day our lives changed completely.

‘To introduce you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are totally in love, she is perfect in every way.

First photo: Tayah and Adam from Married At First Sight UK took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal they welcomed a daughter named Beau Emily

“For my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you more, but seeing you with our daughter fills my heart completely.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the Doncaster Hospital for doing everything they can to reassure me and the wonderful lady who stayed after her shift to deliver our girl.”

In July, Tayah and Adam were forced to flee their home after a fire broke out in a field that spread into their neighbors’ backyards.

The couple urged people to stay safe after being evacuated from their home.

Horrible fires swept through homes last night as Britain registered the hottest day in its history, with the 40C (104F) barrier broken for the first time.

Not all smooth sailing: Tayah and Adam had to flee their home after a fire broke out in a field in July that spread into their neighbors’ backyards

The married stars took to their social media to document the “scary” ordeal.

On his Instagram Stories, Adam shared a video of his garden, with plumes of smoke in the sky.

At the terrifying spectacle he wrote: ‘Fields on fire at the back of my house. Wow, it’s hot.’

Fire: Couple urged people to stay safe after being evacuated from their homes

He then explained that the police had evacuated them and other local residents for safety reasons.

He shared a photo of the scenes from the street, showing the poor visibility of the roads due to the massive amount of smoke.

Adam later notified his fans, telling them the fire was “largely out” before showing the damage to a neighbor’s yard, which was blackened and destroyed.

Danger: Horrible fires swept through homes last night as Britain registered the hottest day in its history, with the 40C (104F) barrier broken for the first time

He wrote: ‘Luckily stopped right in front of my shed. Some neighbors weren’t so lucky.’

Tayah also took to her own Instagram to share videos of the fire, writing: “Please stay safe everyone, we have a fire at our house right now.”

She then shared Adam’s update, adding: “Just a bit of a scary afternoon, stay safe folks.”

On April 18, the news came that the couple is expecting a baby.

The couple, who met last year and tied the knot on Married At First Sight, are over the moon about having their first child.

They said OKAY! magazine: ‘We are so excited. And the thing is, we didn’t even try! It just happened. I can not believe it. Of course we are just very fertile.’

Shocking: Adam shared a video of his garden on his Instagram Stories, with plumes of smoke in the sky. He then explained that the police had evacuated them and other local residents as a security measure

Adam added, “We both said we wanted to be young parents, so we’re so glad it happened.”

The couple said they were delighted to see the positive pregnancy test and are excited to be pregnant at the same time as Adam’s cousin.

Adam and Tayah committed to each other on Married At First Sight last year, although not legally, after he got down on one knee.

Destroyed: Adam later notified his fans by telling them the fire was “largely extinguished” before showing the damage to a neighbor’s yard, which had been blackened and destroyed

He said he wanted to profess his “immortal” love, despite warnings from the other couples on the show that they were moving too fast.

When she asked Tayah if he wanted to be his wife at the time, she yelled, “Are you serious?” before you say, ‘you know I’ll do it.’

An emotional Adam said, “You’re making me cry now.”

The couple are now planning a special day to make their partnership official, though they’ve moved the date.

Adam said, ‘We’ve moved it to next year. We were supposed to get married on the date both of our parents were getting married, so we’d carry on that tradition, but now the baby is due around that time, so that can’t happen.

“Otherwise, Tayah would probably go into labor as she walked down the aisle and was in the hospital in a wedding dress!”