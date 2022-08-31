MAFS UK’s Morag Crichton claims bosses ‘SET UP’ a huge row during filming

Married At First Sight UK is back on screen and with just two episodes in, there’s already been a lot of drama as a new bride has already cheated on her husband on their honeymoon.

However, last year’s show star Morag Crichton – who was married to Luke Dawson – has made a sensational claim about her own season, revealing that producers created the moment that sparked a huge fight between the couples.

In a candid new interview, the 32-year-old veterinary nurse also admitted that the only reason she survived the show was because she was “drunk all the time” and spent her food allowance on booze.

Allegations: Morag Crichton – who was married to Luke Dawson (pictured together) – has made a sensational claim about her season, revealing that producers created the moment that sparked a huge fight between the couples

Fans of the show will recall Morag confessing during a game of Never Have I Ever that Josh Christie, husband of fellow bride Amy Christopher, slipped into her DMs prior to the show.

And while Morag revealed the truth to Amy, she now claims she didn’t want to reveal that bombshell and had previously told a producer that she had befriended in confidence.

She shared how she “jokingly” told a producer about Josh after realizing who he was when they were on the show, not believing her reveal would come back later in the program to “haunt her.”

Confessions: In a candid new interview, the 32-year-old veterinary nurse also admitted that the only reason she survived the show was because she was “drunk all the time.”

It wasn’t until weeks later, when she began to “forget” that she’d spilled the beans to the producer, that the question “Never have I ever been DM-ed by any of the other spouses” on one of the cards during a game, leaving the resident of Essex becomes enraged.

She ranted The sun: ‘I was like, ‘you f****rs, oh my God, that’s so bad’. They made it look like I just came out to the table with it, but when it came up I didn’t drink, to avoid a situation.

“I knew what they were trying to do, and I was like, I’m not giving you that. But then there was a massive discussion among the girls, like, “This was put here for a reason,” so I had to give in and tell them.”

Drama: Fans of the show will remember Morag confessing during a game of Never Have I Ever that fellow bride Amy Christopher’s husband Josh Christie (both pictured) had slipped into her DMs prior to the show

Set up: ‘I was like, “you f****rs, oh my God, that’s so bad”. They made it look like I just came out to the table with it, but when it came up I didn’t drink, to avoid a situation’

MailOnline has reached out to Married at First Sight representatives for comment.

Morag’s reveal not only caused tension during the games, but later led to a huge fight at the last dinner party, with the blonde calling Josh a “f***** liar” for not remembering being in her DMs slipped.

Josh’s wife Amy stormed out of the diner after yelling at Morag, while Ant Poole labeled her an “attention seeker” just looking for drama.

Claims: ‘I knew what they were trying to do, and I was like, I’m not giving you that. But then there was a massive debate among the girls like, “This was posted here for a reason,” so I had to give in and tell them.”

Tensions: Morag’s reveal not only sparked tensions during the games, but later led to a huge argument at the final dinner party, with Josh’s wife Amy (pictured) storming out

Meanwhile, Morag confessed that she was “drunk” during filming most days, and joked that it was the only way she could survive the show, adding that she often enjoyed drunken FaceTimes with her friends on her iPad that she sneaked into had slipped into her apartment.

She also revealed that her and then-husband Luke ate “two to three takeaways a day”, adding that producers always managed to come up with a takeaway coffee because she “didn’t operate otherwise”.

During her interview, the animal lover admitted that she found it “very difficult” to see how she was portrayed on the show and was even forced to stop watching because of her mental health.

Drinking: Meanwhile, Morag confessed to being “drunk” during filming most days, joking that it was the only way she could survive the show

Difficult time: During her interview, the animal lover admitted that she found it “very difficult” to see how she was portrayed on the show and was even forced to stop watching for her mental health

She said, “You can only see yourself portraying yourself as someone you haven’t been for so long. Eighty percent of the conversations are not shown. I’m not one to say, “I didn’t come out with that, it’s editing,” but what producers get out of it is context.”

She shared that the way things were portrayed on TV made her look like a ‘complete b***h’, adding that if there were opportunities where she was ‘really nice’ it wasn’t aired on it not ‘meeting their story ‘.

But despite this experience, Morag looked back on her appearance on the show as a “blessing” and talked about how it was a unique opportunity for people to “really see themselves in a different light,” both good and bad, and think about how that can work on that in the future.