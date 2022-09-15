MAFS UK’s Bob Voysey admits he regrets not being ‘completely myself’ on series

Married At First Sight UK star Bob Voysey has admitted he regrets not being “quite himself” on the show.

The Dorset native, 26, married Megan Wolfe on the show, but they have since split up and he now has a new girlfriend.

Speaking to Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Bob said: ‘The only regret I really have about the whole process is that I wasn’t quite myself; I think I gave myself too much to the process.

Candid: Married At First Sight UK star Bob Voysey has admitted he regrets not being ‘quite himself’ on the show

“I tried to do everything too perfect. I think that’s the only thing I regret not being myself all the time.”

Bob cried on most episodes as he struggled to make his relationship with Megan work, with the reality star saying the show’s emotional stress was compounded by not being able to talk to his family or friends.

He said: “I rely a lot on friends and family for emotional support and I like to talk openly about my feelings. If that gets to you because you don’t have your phone with you all the time while filming… that was quite a difficult experience.

“You’re relying on all the other people in the experiment, and they have their own marriages that they’re trying to work out, so that was really tough emotionally and it really wears you out.”

Relationship: The Dorset native, 26, married Megan Wolfe on the show but they have since split up and he now has a new girlfriend

When asked by Bobby if he thinks contestants come to Married At First Sight for not the most sincere reasons, the reality star replied, “I think they [producers] have to have that balance because if they only have ten couples they all fell in love, it’s romantic from day one to the whole process, that would be nice but wouldn’t be great TV.”

He added: “They like having those risky people… I think there’s probably more people going in now trying to get famous.

“In my series I think there were a few, in this one I think there are more, but you would like to believe that they are going to find the right love.”

It comes after Bob previously revealed that he has already moved on with a “really beautiful” woman since joining the show last year.

Bob said, “The only thing I really regret about the whole process is that I wasn’t quite myself; I think I gave myself too much to the process’

Speaking to the MAFS Lessons podcast, Bob said, “I kind of see someone, just checking in to see how it goes. It’s hard because she’s not in this world at all.

‘She’s just a normal person, really grounded, mature, beautiful. We just see what happens. It’s a weird experience, so I don’t know how serious it’s going to get. There is something.’

Bob also shared how he developed a friendship with Megan.

Bon and his wife Megan were at odds during their marriage and after a tense honeymoon, she cheated on him with fellow Married At First Sight star Jordon Mondell.

He added: ‘I tried to do everything too perfect, I think that’s the only regret I wasn’t just myself during the whole thing’

With their relationship in tatters, a tearful Bob decided to give Megan another chance before the pair finally decided to call it quits and later forged a close friendship.

About their journey, Bob said, “I love her, but I don’t mean it that way. We can both see why we belonged together, why we belonged together, we get along like a house on fire; there is no doubt that we have the same personality and care about each other.

“I was on FaceTime with her for about an hour this morning, we talk about the episodes and what we’ve done and it’s good – we’re on a really good foundation. We still went through this experience together, we got married at the end of the day! So we have that respect for each other.

“We’ve said to each other that we’re on the other end of the line to talk and call, and I’m happy about that.”