MAFS UK star Thomas’ parents give their opinion on Adrian and tell him to leave the experiment

The parents of Married At First Sight UK star Thomas Hartley gave their sassy take on his relationship with Adrian Sanderson in the latest episode of the E4 show.

The TV star, 31, – who has been linked to Adrian, 37, on the reality show – visited his home city of Liverpool, where they met his mum and dad for coffee.

Thomas’ parents both agreed that there was nothing romantic between the couple and told their son to leave the experiment.

Tom’s mother expressed concern because she felt he was holding back and not being himself. She said, ‘I think Adrian likes you, no. And to me it’s obvious.’

He replied, ‘I’m still open-minded to be honest. We really overcame a lot of obstacles in this experiment and I mean shocking. You know he’s a good, all-round person.

Then she asked, “So the good outweighs the bad?” with Tom answering ‘Yes’.

Speaking about their intimate lives, Tom’s mother asked, “So you’ve had a full neck?”

He replied, ‘No and he can say whatever he wants, but either you’re Asexual or you don’t like me. What do you think I should do?’

His father then gave him a brutally honest answer: “As it stands now, I was going to leave.”

His mother agreed: “Yeah, like your father, I think it’s time to leave.”

Speaking only to the camera, Tom then said, ‘I really appreciate my mom’s opinion, am I taking too long? Am I waiting for something to happen that isn’t going to happen?

“Right now I really don’t see myself taking final vows on the advice of my parents. They know me better than anyone. It is really difficult.

While Adrian and Thomas have had a string of horrific fights on the show, most people hope they stick together because of their growth as a couple.

In recent weeks, they seem to be growing closer as Adrian gains Thomas’s trust and helps him open up about a painful past.

Viewers were recently moved to tears when couples were asked by the experts to pick one thing they would change about their partner.

Instead of saying something negative, Adrian said, “I would change situations in life that led you to your defense.

“I’d change them all, and I’d stand there in front of them and knock them away.”

Thomas got emotional and said, “May I just say, I respect you, you’ve listened to me and listened to me, and I love you as a person and I really care about you.”

‘You mean the world to me. Thank you for being behind me.’

“That’s good,” Adrian replied. ‘It is well.’

The touching exchange came just a day after Adrian Thomas branded a ‘gas lighter’ in another explosive row.

“You’re fucking pathetic,” Thomas said, before Adrian replied, “This is it, I feel like I’ve finally pushed it over the edge.”