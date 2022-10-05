MAFS UK star April continues to express concern about her husband George’s ‘trust issues’

Married At First Sight UK star April Banbury continued to express concern over her husband George Roberts’ ‘trust issues’, while claiming he could be ‘the one’ in the show’s latest episode.

E4 is still broadcasting the pre-recorded program featuring him and his TV wife April after he was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behavior.

The former Miss GB, 33, brought George to London during the show’s home stay week, where they met April’s best friend Jose.

Trouble: Married At First Sight UK star April Banbury continued to express concern over her husband George Roberts’ ‘trust issues’, while claiming he could be ‘the one’ in the show’s final episode

As she was having a few drinks, April said to her friend, “It’s been a huge rollercoaster, it’s a journey I thought I’d never take. It hasn’t gone smoothly. I got an insight into George’s life, what it was like, it’s peaceful, very different. We have very different lives. I think that’s what we need to see if we can integrate together.’

Speaking alone in front of the camera, Jose said, “In April which I know I don’t think she wants to go to the countryside, she still has a lot to accomplish in the city. In terms of compromise, I don’t want April to do all the work. He also needs to add a small compromise. Like okay, the kids are very important in my life, but so are you.”

April told him, “My biggest concern is the fact that he hasn’t trusted me throughout this process and I haven’t done anything not to trust him.

“Things have happened, things have been said and I feel like I have to defend myself all the time to the point where I don’t know what else I can do to make him believe I never would.”

Only to the camera did April say, “My biggest concern that I have expressed to Jose is that George has trust issues.”

Jose replied, “This is George’s problem, it’s not your problem. He is the one who has to find a solution to his trust problems.

Only to the camera, April said, “My biggest concern that I have expressed to Jose is that George has trust issues. I hope he can overcome it because I want to see a future with him and that’s all I can see to prevent it from happening. That’s the main thing going forward.

“I really hope he can get there without sabotaging something that could be so great. I hold on to that. I think only time will tell.’

While George was in the bathroom, Jose asked April, “Do you think George is the one?”

April replied, ‘I don’t know, I think George could be the one. I literally adore George, the feelings I have for him are nothing like any I’ve ever had for anyone in the past.”

Emotional: The former Miss GB, 33, brought George to London during the show’s home stay week, where they met April’s best friend Jose

It comes after fans disapproved of E4’s decision to continue airing scenes featuring George after his arrest.

Some viewers have taken to social media to express their “disgust” at the broadcaster’s decision to continue the pre-recorded show with him.

One person said: ‘I’m watching #MAFSUK and it’s hard to see George giving advice knowing he has since been arrested for coercion control. I wonder why they didn’t re-edit.’

April explained: “I don’t know if I think George could be the one. I literally adore George, the feelings I have for him are nothing like any I’ve ever had for anyone in the past.”

Another said: ‘This is absolutely disgusting that Channel 4 continues to show episodes of Married at First Sight with George Roberts after he has been arrested for abuse’.

A third posted: ‘George is waving his red flag and only causing people pain and upset, but channel 4 and MAFS just let it go… what’s a little bit of damage to someone’s sanity when you bring in the viewers? !’

On the hit show, George married former Mrs Great Britain on April 33, in a non-legally binding ceremony after they first met at the altar.

Their relationship has captivated viewers, but some have called the decision to continue broadcasting his scenes “absolutely disgusting.”

Reality show marriage: Father of four Roberts, a financial advisor, denies any wrongdoing and has been released on bail by Scotland Yard

Still airing: Fans outraged E4’s decision to continue airing scenes featuring Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts after his arrest

His appearance on the E4 show came despite three women who had previous relationships with George reportedly voicing concerns about him. Others would have come forward by now.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: ‘On Thursday, September 29, a 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on suspicion of coercive and coercive behaviour. He was taken to a police station and released on bail pending further investigation.’

Over the weekend, April suggested the relationship was over.

A source close to April told The sun that she ‘is having a really hard time’ and ‘never wants to see him again’.

Tense: On the hit show, Roberts married the former Mrs. Great Britain in April. Their relationship has captivated viewers, but now some are ‘disgusted’ over the decision to continue broadcasting his scenes

Another source of the show said they were not aware of any allegations against George before he married April on the TV show.

But one of his ex-girlfriends claimed otherwise.

“I’m so shocked to see that he got a podium on a TV show. I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police,” she told The Sun.

“They asked for additional information that I gave and I never heard back.

E4 and CPL Productions have been approached for comment.