MAFs UK exclusive: Kwame reveals REAL reason he didn’t take wife Kasia to his home

Married At First Sight UK star Kwame Badu has revealed the real reason why he didn’t bring his wife Kasia home – and admits he did want to have sex with her.

Viewers were led to believe that the ‘secret’ Kwame, 42, was still living with his ex-wife after him and Kasia, 36, filmed his ‘homestay’, where couples invite their partners to see where they live, on a bench in the park.

In an interview with MailOnline, the business advisor insisted “I live alone” and “not with my children’s mother” as he explained that both the E4 producers and his wife Kaisa knew from the start that he was uncomfortable. felt when filming in his house, where his two daughters live.

In fact, he says TV bosses agreed to find him an Airbnb but asked for last minute permission to shoot in South London’s Coronation Gardens, but the show was so cleverly edited it looked like it was hiding something. had.

'It was a safety issue':

He said, “So, about the park bench… as the host families approached, I told the producers I didn’t want to show my house because that’s where my kids live.

“In London, a window or a certain corner, people are very aware and can identify where you live – it was a safety issue. There is a life both before and after the show.

“I made it very clear to Kasia that I didn’t want to show my property and producers said they would find an Airbnb, which she thought was a great idea.

“But the day before we were supposed to shoot, they told me they couldn’t find me anywhere. Instead, they had been given permission to film in Coronation Gardens.

'It's unfair':

‘I spent six weeks with Kasia. She knew my home setup. I don’t live with the mother of my children. We live separately and co-parent. I live by myself.

“People immediately thought I didn’t take Kaisa home because I’m living with another woman, I mean Jesus…it’s unfair.”

Since Kasia chose to leave the dating experiment last week, the father of two has faced backlash for “fat shaming” comments he made to his curvaceous wife.

But he refutes claims he wasn’t attracted to Kasia’s body, saying the only reason he decided to slowly build their relationship was because of fears he’d be branded a stereotypical “black man” for dating his partner. would jump into bed.

'Kasia knew my home setup':

He said, ‘I suffered! I was like God damn I want to be sexually active, I have a woman in front of me who dances, twerks, but I was advised beforehand by friends and family not to go in as fast as I usually do.

“I definitely found Kasia attractive. She knew I found her attractive. I always made it clear that I found her attractive and that I had dated women who looked like her.

“For six weeks we shared a bed, we cuddled, we danced, we held each other, we spooned, we kissed, she fell asleep on my shoulder — that was all.

“There are many negative connotations and stereotypes about black men.

“You know, black men meet a woman and want to have sex right away. I get it and I understand why that is there, but it just isn’t true.

“I didn’t want to be seen like that, especially not knowing my kids and family would be watching.”

'I found Kasia attractive':

'We held on':

Kasia has criticized Kwame in interviews since leaving the show, where the couple married on sight and honeymooned in the Maldives, claiming that he had “publicly shamed her” by saying that his usual “type” is someone. is which is ‘petite’.

Going back to her comments, Kwame insists he only admired Kasia’s voluptuous figure – and says he has more respect for “black women” than how it came across on the series.

He also blames the E4 producers for letting viewers form a negative opinion of him before their wedding day aired by playing his “I prefer petite women” comment above the preview clip of their opening episode.

He said: ‘Kasia has a great body and works very hard.

“Black women get a hard wrap and I mean that sincerely, so I would never want to go out or yell or say anything derogatory to a black woman.

“I’d rather raise them, that’s why my references were always ‘queen’. We treat our women like royalty.

“Even before our wedding day aired, they played over the audio that I like someone as small as the trailer.

“So before you even look at our wedding, you see a man in a red suit being met by a beautiful bride who says I prefer someone short. I remember looking at it and thinking, ‘I’m being judged before this has even started.’

'We treat our women like royalty':

Kwame also calls out Kasia for having “double standards” after describing her “type” as someone taller and taller than her husband’s height — and even her maid of honor made prejudices about his height based on the appearance of his family on their wedding day.

He added: “The irony is that Kasia told the experts that she wanted a six-foot-tall Nigerian and someone taller than me. She would have gone for someone bigger and bigger.

“There’s a double standard because I said that one line about wanting someone small, who’s blown up and words like ‘fat shaming’ are mentioned when I didn’t say that once, but when she said I’m going for 6ft4, taller and even when she met me in the aisle her bridesmaid said ‘his whole family looks a bit small’.

‘You do feel bad about it. I was like, wait a minute, haven’t you all heard what she said about me?’

'It kinda makes you feel bad':

During the E4 series, which concludes this week, the remaining couples will renew their wedding vows in a final commitment ceremony.

Kwame was sure that he and Kasia would celebrate this milestone in their relationship – tailoring a new suit to wear for the occasion.

But Kasia had come to a decision after Kwame seemed to dismiss her emotional life story and make it light-hearted, grinning as she described the struggles she experienced becoming a mother for the first time at age 15.

He said: ‘I pointed out on several occasions that I should apologize to her. I never wanted to put her to sleep. I am amazed at everything she has achieved.

“It was a moment, I was nervous, we had been drinking rum – we joked beforehand and then she started telling her story and I laughed, and I thought ‘come on guys’ – so many times I was there to cheer her on cheer on and called her awesome.

“Sometimes things make good TV, and it creates a story. Why would such a powerful, intelligent and strong woman stay with me for so long in the experiment if I was such a bad man? Why would she constantly stay places?

“By the end, I was caught off guard. I had ordered a new suit for the renewal of the vow and the suit was delivered where we were staying – in my mind we went to our renewals and saw the process through to the end.’