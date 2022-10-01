MAFS turned OnlyFans star Kate Laidlaw reflects on when she got the call to be on the reality show

Married at First Sight star Kate Laidlaw has reflected on her appearance on the hit reality show, a year after she was cast.

The 39-year-old, who was paired with attorney Matt Ridley on the show’s season this year, said she “hoped every day” she’d be cast, but was disappointed because she didn’t hear from the producers right away.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the star said she “moved on” after believing she hadn’t been cast, before receiving a call from producers that she would be on the show.

“Some days are just days, but some days are life-changing. Last year on this day I got the call that I was getting married. I would be on MAFS,” she wrote.

“After six months of auditioning, what I had hoped for every day had finally come true. I never thought I would be chosen.

‘At the beginning of this week I was told that if I got married I would be called on Friday.

“That day I stared at my phone all day, waiting for it to ring. I told myself if it doesn’t ring by 5pm, I’m giving up.

“When it hit 5pm, I felt so disappointed that the phone didn’t ring.

“I put my phone away and went for a walk. I let go of the dream, I was like Kate move on, they don’t call you.

“Then that night around 8:30 p.m. my phone rang. I expected to hear a voice that would reject me, but instead the voice said we found a match for you, you are getting married!! (a reminder to never give up).

‘I was really shocked! It wasn’t until I went to bed that night that it really dawned on me and I cried with joy.

Married At First Sight star Kate Laidlaw (left) has made a surprising career move by launching an OnlyFans account with her twin sister Bec (right)

“I was really hoping for love. A journey of a lifetime had just begun.

“Maybe in the next few weeks I’ll do some little flashbacks, just standout memories.”

Kate was linked to Matt, 40, in season 9 of the series, but the couple failed to explain and decided to call it quits before final vows.

“I’m doing the OnlyFans to show people different sides of me and what I really stand for, because it wasn’t shown on MAFS because of my bad editing,” Kate told Daily Mail Australia.

In August, the nutritionist revealed she had joined Only Fans with her twin sister Bec.

The 39-year-old said she was excited to “express all the different sides of her” on the adult website after her portrayal on MAFS failed to reflect her true personality.

“After my MAFS experience, I found myself low in self-confidence and afraid to show my real me because of fear of judgment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The show portrayed a character that I felt didn’t reflect who I really am as a person.

This is why I am so excited to launch my OnlyFans. It will be my chance to express all the different sides of me, the raw version of me.

“It’s time to show you what I’m really for.”

For a special price of $5 per month, fans can access daily “cheeky, sexy content” and “a little insight” into her life as a nutritionist.

“My OnlyFans will be different because I’m doing it with Bec, so double the content and double the fun.”

Kate follows in the footsteps of other MAFS brides Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Domenica Calarco, all of whom make money with OnlyFans.

Season nine grooms Jackson Lonie, Daniel Holmes and Mitchell Eynaud are also on the platform.