MAFS: Tash Herz and new wife ditch Australia for new life in Toronto

She made history as one half of the very first lesbian couple on Married At First Sight Australia.

And now Tash Herz is leaving Australia to move to Toronto with her real wife, Canadian screenwriter Stephanie Fabrizi.

The 34-year-old shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the couple posing with a koala bear.

‘Mandatory photo to say BYE AUSTRALI!’ she wrote.

“So much love to everyone who has made the past five months so tender and sweet,” she continued.

“We are a little heartbroken and will miss you dearly BUT, Toronto is calling,” she finished.

The couple tied the knot in Adelaide in May, after meeting via Instagram during the Covid pandemic.

After getting engaged in December, the happy couple officially married in an intimate ceremony at the Chateau Apollo in Adelaide.

Tash went for an unconventional bridal look in a loose white mini dress with matching platform cowboy boots.

She picked up a bouquet of flowers and styled her hair into effortless waves in beautiful photos taken by the Matthew Dwyer Studio.

Stephanie went for a more traditionally masculine look in black trousers with a matching shirt and blazer.

Tash shared the photos on Instagram at the time, captioning it “the Fabrizis,” indicating she may have changed her last name to Stephanie’s.

Canadian-born Stephanie is a screenwriter best known for writing the erotic lesbian film Below Her Mouth.

The steamy movie is one of Tash’s favorites, with the former reality star sharing clips of herself watching it on Instagram in 2020, before even meeting Stephanie.

Stephanie then messaged Tash on Instagram after seeing her post about the film, and the pair began a long-distance relationship.

After talking for nine months, Tash flew to Toronto as soon as the borders reopened and soon after moved to Toronto permanently.

Tash rose to fame in the 2020 season of Married At First Sight Australia. She was half of the show’s first lesbian couple with personal trainer Amanda Micallef.

Unfortunately, Tash and Amanda had one of the most toxic relationships of the season and broke up shortly after their disastrous honeymoon.

Amanda is still single and works as an OnlyFans model and podcaster.