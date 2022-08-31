MAFS: Tamara Djordjevic reacts to ex Brent Vitiello’s dig in new merch drop

<!–

Married At First Sight bride Tamara Djordjevic has lashed out at her ex Brent Vitiello after he released merchandise with a slogan that seemingly mocked their breakup.

Brent, 33, teamed up with streetwear brand Valianu to release a series of hoodies with the tagline “good luck and good riddance.”

MAFS fans will remember these words being spoken to Tamara by Brent when he brutally dumped her on the show in March during their final vows.

Tamara, 29, criticized Brent’s dark move in an Instagram video revealing her side of the story.

She didn’t mince words, calling out Brent for “playing the mental health card” by claiming that his catchphrase was aimed at “anyone coming out of a toxic relationship.”

The Gold Coast influencer added that she had personal issues during her stay on the show and Brent “chose this time to do a big f**k you for me.”

She then revealed that she suffers from ADHD and anxiety, saying that Brent could have been more understanding of her struggles.

The pair had been matched up on the final season of Married At First Sight, and while sparks flew between them initially, things quickly soured.

Their tumultuous “marriage” came to a halt during their final vows in March.

Brent had taken a swipe at his ex earlier in April when he changed the bio on his Instagram page to his infamously outgoing words: “Good luck and good cheer.”

These strong words were the last thing Brett said to his “wife” during their final vows, shortly after calling her “vengeful, hateful and self-centered.”

Then he threw his speech into the air and stormed off, leaving Tamara in shock.