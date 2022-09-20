MAFS: Susie Bradley flaunts her revenge body after splitting from Todd Carney

She ended her engagement to former NRL star Todd Carney in June, but that hasn’t stopped Susie Bradley from enjoying life to the fullest.

The former Married At First Sight bride, 29, showed off her breathtaking revenge body on Tuesday in a gallery of titillating Instagram shots.

The mum of two looked more confident than ever as she showed off her incredible figure and showed her ex-fiancé exactly what he’s missing.

One photo showed Susie working her best angles in a tiny floral bikini that left little to the imagination.

The cosmetic nurse also uploaded a selfie that showed her in a purple exercise bra, showing off her roomy assets and flat stomach.

She captioned the photos with an exciting life update: ‘One more week before I sail away. I can not wait.’

Susie rose to fame in the fifth season of Married At First Sight, which was filmed in late 2018 and aired the following year.

She worked with barista Billy Vincent, but they broke up before taking their final vows and she later began dating the former Cronulla Sharks player.

The single mom stated in June that she was finally done with romance after she called off her engagement to Todd.

The pair began dating in 2019, when Todd stepped into the role of stepfather to Susie’s eight-year-old daughter, Baby, and they welcomed their first child, a boy named Lion Daryl, in April of last year.

The reality star launched her own beauty salon, Injectables by Susie Pearl, in May 2019 and regularly celebrates her business success on social media.

“Susie Pearl’s Injectables has only grown stronger and I intend to do everything I can to continue that progress!” she wrote on Instagram.