MAFS: Susie Bradley debuts new hair as she moves on from Todd Carney split

Susie Bradley of Married At First Sight debuted her bold new look this week, showing her ex-fiancé Todd Carney exactly what he’s missing.

The 29-year-old posted a sizzling Instagram photo showing off her dyed blonde hair, extensions and weight loss after the breakup.

Her sensual look was accentuated by a layer of foundation, bold lashes and a stylish gold necklace.

The mother of two captioned her breathtaking photo: “What doesn’t kill you only makes you blonder.”

The cosmetic nurse called her three-year relationship with former NRL star Todd Carney in June and appears to be adjusting well to her single life.

It didn’t take long for many of her 59,000 followers to compliment her new look.

One follower gushed “there’s literally not one haircut you can’t pull off,” while another said they were “absolutely stunned.”

Fans were relieved to see Susie posting photos again after fearing for her life last month when her car broke down in the middle of nowhere.

The influencer let her imagination run wild after being stranded in the Queensland outback and having to walk to the nearest gas station.

Susie rose to fame in the fifth season of Married At First Sight, which was filmed in late 2018 and aired the following year.

She worked with barista Billy Vincent, but they broke up before taking their final vows.

The former brunette brazenly stated that she was finally done dating after she canceled her engagement to Todd in June.

The pair began dating in 2019, when Todd stepped into the role of stepfather to Susie’s eight-year-old daughter, Baby, and they welcomed their first child, a boy named Lion Daryl, in April of last year.