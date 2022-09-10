MAFS stars refuse to appear on Domenica Calarco’s Channel Nine web series

Channel Nine may be forced to shelve plans for a spin-off of Married At First Sight, hosted by Domenica Calarco, after her former co-stars declined to participate.

Multiple cast members have declined to be interviewed by Domenica, 29, for the proposed show, which is set to air next month on 9Now and Nine.com.au and will run until MAFS’ season 10 premiere in early 2023.

The format for the series would have seen her FaceTime her fellow MAFS alumni to check in with them and see how they’re going after the show.

Channel Nine may be forced to shelve plans for a Married At First Sight spin-off web series hosted by Domenica Calarco (pictured) after her former co-stars declined to participate

But many former MAFS participants have flatly refused to participate, citing Domenica’s alleged mistreatment of them both during filming and on social media.

Some also believe that Dom has been given an unfairly glowing edit at the expense of her season nine castmates and doesn’t want to reward her with more opportunities at the Nine Network.

The network sent cast members an email inviting them to appear in the online series, but a former star told Yahoo lifestyle ‘nobody’ wanted to be involved.

Multiple cast members have declined to be interviewed by Domenica (right, with Jack Millar) for the proposed show, which was set to launch next month on 9Now and Nine.com.au

“I’m good friends with eight of the cast, and no one I’m friends with does the ‘chat,'” the source said.

“Frankly, like if we were really going to keep her up to date on our lives, it’s so ridiculous. Plus, the show was heavily edited, so I don’t think anyone would be stupid enough to believe it was going to be a “light-hearted” chat, the email said.”

Domenica’s on-screen rival, Olivia Frazer, also spoke out against the proposed interview series during an Instagram Live on Friday, saying it was “a bit bulls**t.”

“I’m pretty sure I was the only cast member who didn’t get emailed about it,” she said.

Many former MAFS stars have declined to participate, citing Domenica’s mistreatment of them both during filming and on social media. Some also believe that Dom has been given an unfairly beaming edit at the expense of her castmates and don’t want to reward her with more TV opportunities

“I know a lot of my other castmates emailed back to Channel Nine and they said to get ‘f**ked’ and that if they were making a series like this they probably should have picked someone a little more neutral. is, like Al [Perkins] or Selina [Chhaur].

“Maybe not someone a lot of cast members don’t want to talk to. For example, they wouldn’t choose me to do it because two cast members would definitely not talk to me.”

According to another ex-participant, the email from a Nine producer inviting former cast members to appear on Dom’s web series went down like a lead balloon.

The email was shared with a WhatsApp group chat for ex-MAFS stars, who found it a slap in the face to give Domenica the job after she threw them out in the media.

Domenica’s on-screen rival Olivia Frazer (pictured) also spoke out against the proposed interview series during an Instagram Live on Friday, saying it was “kind of bulls**t.”

“Look, we’re happy to be involved, but she… [Domenica] has been nothing but a wench for most of the cast. Nobody but Ella [Ding] wants to have something to do with her,” they told Daily Mail Australia.

“It would make more sense to mix it up and maybe have someone more official and unbiased,” they continued.

Nine planned to release a weekly episode featuring a different bride or groom starting next month, until the new season of MAFS premieres early next year.

The upcoming season will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date. (Pictured: Adam Seed and Janelle Han to appear on the show in 2023)

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of MAFS will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms yet.

Season 10 will feature a diverse cast, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.