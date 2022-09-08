MAFS stars furious as Domenica Calarco lands a hosting job with Channel Nine

<!–

Domenica Calarco of Married At First Sight has landed a hosting gig on Channel Nine, fueling rumors of favoritism by the reality show’s producers.

The 29-year-old influencer, who received a glowing edit in this year’s season of the social experiment, will host an exclusive 9Now web series launching next month, ahead of season 10 of MAFS.

The light-hearted series, which will also be available on Nine.com.au, will see Domenica FaceTime her fellow MAFS stars to check in with them and see how they’re going after the show.

But according to one ex-contestant, an email from the network inviting former cast members to appear on Dom’s web series went down like a lead balloon.

The email was shared with a WhatsApp group chat for ex-MAFS stars, who found it a slap in the face to give Domenica the job after she threw them out in the media.

“Look, we’re happy to be involved, but she… [Domenica] has been nothing but a wench for most of the cast. Nobody but Ella [Ding] wants to have something to do with her,” they told Daily Mail Australia.

“It would make more sense to mix it up and maybe have someone more official and unbiased,” they continued.

Channel Nine plans to release a weekly episode featuring a different bride or groom starting next month, until the new season of MAFS premieres early next year.

The upcoming season will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Season 10 will feature a diverse cast, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The upcoming season will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date. (Pictured: Adam Seed and Janelle Han to appear on the show in 2023)

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.