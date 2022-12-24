MAFS star turned escort Hayley Vernon invites fans to Christmas dinner with her

Married at first sight, bride turned sex worker, Hayley Vernon will not spend Christmas alone.

The 32-year-old OnlyFans star took to Instagram on Saturday night to invite fans to spend the holiday season at her home.

“I’ll spend Christmas lunch with my father,” she began.

“Christmas night I’m going to have dinner with drinks at my place, if anyone has no place to go, or has plans or just wants to hang out with some good people, message me and you’re welcome!”

Hayley went on to say that no one should spend Christmas alone and she is happy to host anyone who needs company.

It comes after the controversial star was questioned about how long she planned to stay in the sex industry.

Hayley recently revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she’s ‘thinking about’ [quitting sex work] a lot,” but she’s happy with her newfound career as long as the opportunities keep coming.

‘I filmed with Johnny Sins, I’m going to America to film with [Canadian pornographic video production company] Brazzers…” Hayley said.

“I’ve been asked to sign with England’s biggest porn company as a contracted star,” she added.

The brunette bombshell went on to say she’s waiting to get enough real estate behind her to make sure she never has to work again.

Elsewhere, Hayley was asked about “sleeping around” in her personal life, hitting back saying she doesn’t have a sex life.

“I’m actually really picky about who I let myself get to know on an intimate level, that and I don’t do one night stands,” she noted.

Hayley went on to call herself a “pretty private person” and admitted she had trouble trusting men.

