MAFS star Stacey Hampton shares heartbreaking post about Rebels bikie ex Shane Smith killed in crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton has posted a touching tribute to her ex-cyclist as she tries to put on a brave face for their grieving boys.

Senior rebel chief Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle accident in north-east Adelaide a week ago. The father of four died at the scene, despite paramedics’ desperate efforts to resuscitate him.

Ms. Hampton, who appeared on season seven of Married At First Sight in 2020, was in a relationship with Smith from age 19 until their breakup in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of beating up two nightclub bouncers.

The Rebels Adelaide president also fathered her two young boys Kosta, 7, and Kruz, 5, and had her name tattooed on his hand.

After a harrowing week, Mrs. Hampton publicly thanked the benefactors for their heartfelt messages and flowers.

She also gave an update on how her sons are coping with the tragic loss, adding that they are all doing their best to move on with life but admitting it’s hard and her boys are hurting.

“I appreciate you all,” Mrs. Hampton wrote on Tuesday.

The former MAFS star shared two young sons with her late ex

“Unfortunately, life goes on. The boys should try to live a normal life, and I do my very best to make sure they smile.

“It’s waking up every day knowing they’re in pain, that hurts the most.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone says, a child of seven and five should never lose a father.”

“We’re doing our best to live a normal life.

“It’s not about me or anyone else. It’s about those innocent kids. Always has been and always will be.’

‘Is it hard? Absolute. My heart breaks for them.’

She also shared a photo of her Kruz and Kosta surrounded by flowers, captioned two hearts of love.

Ms. Hampton has been on good terms with Smith since their divorce five years ago and greeted him as a wonderful father when she broke her silence the day after his death.

“He is now at peace with his brother, mother and friends,” Ms. Hampton told Nine News last week.

“He was a great father. He adored his children and his parents.

Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends.”

Since then she has taken to social media to share various tributes

“In our silences we hide the loudest words,” read a post on her Instagram story.

She also posted a photo of her son taking a ride on the Royal Adelaide Show last week.

“Your smile and smile is all that matters right now,” the photo read.

It is the latest in a series of tragedies to affect Mrs. Hampton after her father took his own life and her brother’s tragic death – also in a motorcycle accident – on the day she was due to give birth.

Smith described himself on his Facebook profile as “straight up (and) loyal to those who are loyal to me.” He also said, “One club, one life, family is everything.”

His death brought South Australia’s toll at 52 lost lives in 2022.

His distraught sister was one of those who laid flowers on the spot in Redwood Park on Wednesday.

Smith’s passenger, a 45-year-old man who was on the back of the bicycle, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Rebels Adelaide president Shane Smith (left) was also a boxing trainer. He is pictured with boxing great Danny Green

The rebels paid tribute to “another brother taken far too soon” just days after the sudden death of bicycle enforcer Bradley Daniele in hospital.

Bikies said goodbye to Daniele at a funeral just three days after the shock of Smith’s death.

“Today is another dark day for our club, we are all in disbelief over the passing of our brother Shane 1%er,” the club wrote.

“Our sincere condolences to our brothers in Adelaide, Shane’s immediate family, especially his four beautiful children.

You will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A REBEL FOREVER A REBEL.’

Married At First Sight's controversial bride Stacey Hampton was engaged to rebel boss Shane Michael Smith with whom she shares two sons

In 2020, she defended Smith and urged society not to judge her ex on his criminal past.

“He’s really the best person, and I think he’s ashamed of his past,” she said in a magazine interview.

“I met him when I was very young, 19, through mutual friends, and I wasn’t aware of his lifestyle, but I fell for him so quickly,” she continued.

“At the time, I didn’t realize he actually had charges from ages ago that had come up, assault.”

Proud parent Shane Smith poses with Kosta (left) and a newborn Kruz in 2017

Stacey, who is 11 years younger than Smith, told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that they would “always be each other’s kryptonite”.

“Shane and I met very young, I fell hard and fast and we will always be each other’s kryptonite,” she said.

“He was always very supportive and I had terrible postpartum depression, which is what drives my charity.

“He took the kids when I wasn’t able to get them. I had to recover myself and I was alone. He was great to me.

“He still supports me and my decisions emotionally, helps me with relationship advice and also ensures my and my children’s happiness.

“We still share children’s birthdays and have lunch. We just can’t be together because we’re fighting, and we both have a lot of damage from our past, clashing.

“It was a civil rift. He’s a great father and I don’t regret it.’

"He still supports me and my decisions emotionally, helps me with relationship advice and also ensures my and my children's happiness," Stacey said of her former partner Shane Smith

Mrs. Hampton shared her struggles with being a young mother while Smith was behind bars.

“I got pregnant at age 20 and gave birth at age 21 while my partner was in prison,” she says.

“I had to be hospitalized with shingles from stress, and then I got Bell’s palsy from stress while I was heavily pregnant.”

One of the many family photos on Smith’s social media shows the bike leader in his Rebels colors as Stacey Kosta cradles during their time together.

“That’s Stacey Hampton, my wife,” he wrote alongside two heart emojis as friends complimented his glamorous partner.

Smith also has Ms. Hampton’s name tattooed on his hand along with Kosta’s name and date of birth – January 25, 2016.

In February 2019, Smith was convicted and fined $3,500 for assaulting two bouncers outside a Bendigo nightclub on August 6, 2017.

He narrowly avoided jail after a magistrate dismissed a charge of assault because the brutal beatings were not considered inciting terror on bystanders.