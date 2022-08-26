MAFS star reveals producers decide characters before filming starts 

<!–

A former Married At First Sight star has claimed that the producers had the characters in mind before filming began and adapted the show to their desired storyline.

Samantha Moitzi, who was linked with Al Perkins on the final season of MAFS, was asked during an Instagram Q&A on Friday whether it was “interesting” to see her co-stars’ “real personalities” exposed after being dishonest. portrayed on the show.

The fashion brand manager, 27, replied: ‘Yes, I don’t think the edit was anyone’s fault. I think the producers had in mind what we were going to be from the start.”

“But I think if that wasn’t who you really were, it would eventually come true. You can’t be yourself,” she added.

“I think the truth always comes out.”

Samantha came out relatively unscathed this year at MAFS, though she was portrayed as a dull shrew compared to her party-loving “husband” Al.

Samantha Moitzi (pictured) was asked Friday if it was “interesting” to see her co-stars’ “real personalities” come to light after being unfairly portrayed on the show

She is close friends with co-star Olivia Frazer, who was mustered into the editing suite and looked like the worst villain the show has ever seen.

By contrast, Domenica Calarco was elevated to the status of immaculate franchise hero, which several cast members said was not an accurate portrayal.

Samantha’s claims contradict the statements of Channel Nine director Adrian Swift, who insist that producers never stage storylines or make up characters.

Mr. Swift, the network’s head of content production, said at the Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast in March, “We don’t let things happen and we don’t delete anything that happened.”

He cited Olivia’s transformation from “sweet and innocent” bride at the start of the season to cold-blooded villain at the end as an example of how the show evolves organically without producer intervention.

“One of the big controversial characters this year, Olivia, we just thought she was the sweetest kid in the world. How wrong were we?’ said Mr. Swift.

“But that’s the joy of working for television, that’s the joy of these shows, you go in and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Olivia and Domenica’s feud erupted during the couple’s retreat when Dom smashed a wine glass during a heated argument.

A week later, things escalated when Olivia brought Dom out as an OnlyFans model after discovering one of her nude photos circulating on Twitter.

Married At First Sight was a huge success for Nine this year, regularly drawing two million viewers per night when the metro, regional and BVOD tracks are included.