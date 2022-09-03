MAFS star Olivia Frazer seemingly responds with jab to Jessika Power in a cryptic post

<!–

The ongoing feud between Married At First Sight brides Olivia Frazer and Jessika Power shows no signs of cooling off with Olivia taking a cryptic jab at Jessika on Friday.

The 29-year-old posted a blistering photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Ooooft, someone is bothered by my Q&A. The truth hurts doll.’

Her comments seemingly refer to a recent interview she did with the So Dramatic! podcast in which she accused Jessika of “staying relevant.”

Olivia then took the opportunity to promote her OnlyFans page by posting another gorgeous photo of herself in racy black lingerie.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ‘I’m not subscribed to this little s**t. But you have to subscribe to my OnlyFans.’

Her mysterious posts appear to be in response to Jessika uploading a video to Instagram on Thursday in which she responded to Olivia’s recent interview.

Jessika Power (pictured) posted an Instagram video on Friday where she backtracked on Olivia’s claims, telling her that “you won’t be relevant for the next six months”

Jessika didn’t hold back and said, “No one will soon know who you are and you leave this nasty taste in people’s throats.”

The former friends have been at each other’s throats since Olivia revealed the nude photo of fellow MAFS bride Domenica Calarco in April.

Jessica told the Herald Sun it was “disgusting” that Olivia cast off the rival bride as an OnlyFans model on the final season of MAFS.

Olivia then took the opportunity to promote her OnlyFans page by posting another sizzling photo of herself in racy black lingerie

‘Shouldn’t we as women in 2022 reinforce each other? I thought it was disgusting that a woman would do that to another woman,” Jessika said at the time.

Months later, Olivia boldly stated that she earns a lot more on the adult site OnlyFans than Jessika.

“I won’t name a number, but I’ll just say that I’ve already earned more than Jess Power’s best month,” Olivia told So Dramatic! podcasting.

Olivia said she believes Jessika’s “best month” on the platform was $200,000, while she made $10,000 in her first 12 hours.

The former friends are pictured together in happier times in May at the launch of Celebrity Slim’s Skinny B*tch wine range at Wahlburgers in Sydney