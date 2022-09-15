MAFS star Mishel snubbed by ex Steve after OnlyFans move

Mishel Karen of Married At First Sight is no longer having a conversation with her former TV “husband” Steve Burley.

The 51-year-old, who now works as a porn star on OnlyFans, told her followers last week that Steve, 53, recently ignored her request to catch up in Brisbane.

When asked if she still sees the handsome barber, a stunned Mishel replied, “No, I don’t.”

“I messaged him to say, ‘I’m in the… [Gold] Kiss me if you want a cup of coffee, just let me know.’ But he never responded.’

To make matters worse, Mishel admitted that Steve left her on read.

“I could see he’d read the message, so I guess he might not want to see me.”

Steve and Mishel had a tumultuous relationship in season seven of Married At First Sight and eventually broke up during their final vows.

One of their main issues was that Steve claimed he wasn’t physically attracted to the mother of two.

Since his time on the show, Steve has embarked on a new real estate career.

However, Mishel has taken a completely different direction by joining OnlyFans and becoming a porn star.

The glamorous grandmother is now one of the biggest names on the platform and has become a big draw at the X-rated convention Sexpo.

Some of her most outrageous acts in the porn industry include a 12-person bisexual orgy and selling her used underwear to the highest bidder.

Mishel is now using her porn star status to highlight the stigma surrounding mature women’s sexuality.

Married At First Sight started as a flying social experiment to help Australian singles find love.

But the series has become a launch pad for influencers and sex workers in recent years, with many former stars turning to escort and the porn industry to monetize their fame.

The Channel Nine series is now so mired in sex and scandal that there are fears the network will struggle to find advertisers and brand partners for its upcoming tenth season.

“The ratings may be great, but many big brands don’t want to go anywhere near Married At First Sight because it’s too controversial and doesn’t align with their values ​​as a company,” a source told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“The growing and highly publicized trend of past participants turning to porn and sex work is one of the main reasons many family-friendly brands remain apparent.”

Nine, however, denied this in a statement to Daily Mail Australia, saying on Friday: “Nine rejects Yahoo Lifestyle’s completely unfounded claims.”

While it’s not uncommon these days for models and reality TV participants to use OnlyFans for extra cash, the stars of MAFS have taken things to a whole new level.

Instead of the usual Playboy-esque nude and lingerie photos that most models sell on OnlyFans, many former brides and grooms from Married At First Sight do hardcore pornography.

One bride in particular, who cannot be named, performed a taboo solo act with three sex toys for her subscribers.

Meanwhile, Jackson Lonie and Olivia Frazer, who appeared on the most recent season of MAFS, began filming sex scenes together shortly after they left the show, and Hayley Vernon has gone on to become a top-notch escort.