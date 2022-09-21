MAFS star Mikey Pembroke dances around high on Ketamine

This is the extraordinary moment Mikey Pembroke, the star of Married At First Sight, danced through his hospital room after being given ketamine.

The reality star, 31, ended up in hospital for emergency surgery after his MMA debut on Tuesday – in which he needed treatment for a swollen and deformed jaw.

Despite being rushed to hospital, he seemed to see the brighter side of the situation by sharing a clip of him wearing a hospital gown that made the most of the narcotics prescribed.

Dressed in his underwear and wearing a white baseball cap backwards, Mikey dances around his room holding on to an IV, according to the clip his friend Kirstie Morrison shared.

The star bends and twists while keeping a big smile on his face.

On Tuesday, reality star 31 revealed his swollen and misshapen jaw and said he needed surgery to clear it.

“Okay, change of plans. We need surgery and they’re going to cut it open and empty it because there’s something going on inside,” he explained on his Instagram Stories.

“And I’ve had to fast for the past 24 hours because they’re afraid something is wrong.”

Later that night, Mikey jumped back on Instagram to show the effects of the ketamine nurses who had given him for the pain.

He said he thought he was dying and added: ‘I thought I was a bloodhound’ [unintelligible] pass through the body. Damn.’

Mikey was left with one side of his face swollen and “filled with pus” after his intense mixed martial arts bout over the weekend.

He could barely speak when he revealed his injury to fans on his Instagram Stories.

“Look at this infection on the side of my face,” he said. “There’s all the pus in that, too.”

His brother Thomas Pembroke shared a heartfelt tribute after his great achievement.

“I’m so proud of my little brother no matter the result,” he wrote.

“He’s been getting up at 4 a.m. for the past 20 weeks to train and get ready to be locked in a cage with another man and risk everything. The dedication, courage and humility you showed was awe-inspiring.”

“To take the win and perform so brilliantly was a final knot in your bow and I couldn’t be prouder,” he added.

Last year, Mikey took a break from drinking for several weeks, which did wonders for his physique, and months later Mikey celebrated his decision to ban alcohol completely from his life.