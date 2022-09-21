MAFS star Matt looks unrecognisable as he shares INCREDIBLE body transformation

Married At First Sight star Matt Murray has shared a throwback snap of himself on Instagram for the muscles and his selection of tattoos.

The cast member, 32, who married hairdresser Gemma Rose, 30, on the show and runs his own barber shop, wrote that working on yourself will make you happier.

In the throwback image, Matt wore piercings but was free of his facial tattoos and none adorned his body.

‘Do the damn work on yourself’: MAFS star Matt shared an INCREDIBLE body transformation with a photo for the muscles and the tattoos, (left)

While he looked fine before, the photo was taken before he became a regular at the gym, so he looked very different from his appearance on the show.

His famous braided haircut was replaced with a side part and he wasn’t wearing his favorite selection of silver chains.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote an inspiring message to his followers.

He wrote: ‘The years pass, regardless of action or inactivity. Do something. Or not… I can’t tell you what to do

‘I can tell you you’ll be happier if you do! Do the damn work on yourself before you do the work for other people.’

The message came after MailOnline revealed that Matt was having a secret affair with Whitney Hughes on the show.

Passing on wisdom: In the accompanying caption, he wrote an inspiring message to his followers

She cheats on her husband Duka Cavolli with Matt Murray, who also betrays his wife, Gemma Rose.

Whitney, 31, and tattooed Matt spent the night together at a couples retreat, despite their respective partners being under the same roof.

The infidelity rocks the cast and Gemma bursts into tears after the betrayal comes to light in dramatic scenes yet to air on the E4 series.

‘Devastated’: The message came after MailOnline revealed Matt was having a secret affair with Whitney Hughes on the show – betraying his wife Gemma Rose

Scandal: She cheats on her husband Duka Cavolli during a couples retreat

A TV insider told MailOnline: “Whitney and Matt really shocked the other cast members by cheating on their partners – not only because of the pain it caused, but also because of the circumstances.

“The couples had left for a couples retreat and were there to focus on their relationships, but Whitney and Matt had other ideas.

“Gemma, who thought she’d met the love of her life in Matt, was devastated, while Duka had done everything she could to give his marriage to Whitney a chance.”

MailOnline has reached out to E4 for comment.