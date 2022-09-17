MAFS star Jessika Power suffers embarrassing bikini blunder

Jessika Power looked absolutely sensational on Friday at an event for Celebrity Slim on the Gold Coast.

The former Married At First Sight star showed off her figure in a barely blue bikini.

But fans of the star noticed a strange detail in photos of the 30-year-old as she formed a storm with a box of Celebrity Slim diet shakes.

Jessika Power (pictured) looked absolutely sensational at an event for Celebrity Slim on the Gold Coast on Friday, but fans noticed an embarrassing detail in some of the star’s photos

If you look closely, it’s clear that the blonde beauty had an unfortunate wet spot on her bikini bottom.

It’s unclear what caused the stain, but the reality star could have been sitting on a damp surface as it was a rainy day in the city.

Fans online commented on the bikini gaffe, with one writing: ‘Why is her bikini there wet?’

Jess is the face of Celebrity Slim’s ‘Summer Bundles’ pack, billed as a product that will help you get summer ready and up your bedroom game.

She was joined at the event by friend Connor Thompson, Big Brother star Reggie Bird and fellow MAFS brides Carolina Santos and Tamara Djordjevic.

Jessika would recently return to reality television on MTV’s Australian version of their hit series, The Challenge, before being snatched from the cast.

The 30-year-old was apparently furious when producers told her at the 11th hour that her agreed fee would be reduced due to budget cuts.

“Jessika was packed and ready to leave but 10 called for a last minute meeting where they told her her salary would be cut in half,” an insider told the Daily Mail Australia in August.

According to the well-placed source, Jessika was said to make twice as much money as her co-stars, who were each paid about $3,000 a week.

But when show bosses dropped the deal, Jessika and the network called off the deal.

“As much as they wanted her on the show, they couldn’t afford to pay what she asked for. It just didn’t make sense to keep her on,’ they added.

The stunner’s tiny swimwear could barely contain her impressive cleavage

Jessika put on a sassy display by turning her back to the camera and flashing her derriere

It comes after Jessika confirmed last month that she would no longer be appearing on the show, just days before flying abroad.

She told the Daily Mail Australia at the time that she was no longer participating due to a “creative” disagreement with “American executives”.

Some of the stars who made the cast include Married At First Sight’s Cyrell Paule, singer Jack Vidgen, and Bachelor stars Kiki Morris, Brittany Hockley, and Jessica Brody.

She was joined at the event by friend Connor Thompson (right)

Jessika currently works as an OnlyFans model and is said to be hitting six figures a month on the platform.

She has also been busy with her reality TV career, starring in both Big Brother VIP and Celebs Go Dating in the UK.

More recently, the stunner seems content to spend time traveling with her boyfriend.