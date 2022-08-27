MAFS star Holly Greenstein gets Botox and fillers in Turkey

<!–

She has spent an idyllic summer traveling around Europe.

And Married at First Sight’s Holly Greenstein has revealed that she has spent time getting Botox and fillers during her trip.

The reality star, 37, said she visited a clinic in Turkey after admitting she felt “self-conscious”.

In a clip on Instagram, she revealed: “I feel really refreshed after my vacation and it takes a few weeks for those fillers to settle down,” she explained.

“I think if you’re in your late thirties, to feel fresh and keep up with everything, I think these help.”

The star had a big overseas trip with her boyfriend of six months, Fred. The couple have now reunited on their return Down Under.

“A few months ago my rent went up and Fred and I were talking about moving in,” she said.

“It may have felt a little fast… but it was great to move. We learn well together [but] it just felt so rushed because we decided to go this holiday.”

“I think it has brought us closer together. I think a real test is traveling well together,” she said.

Holly was paired up with Andrew Davis on Married At First Sight, with the pair proving to be disastrous together.

They have not been in touch since the filming of the controversial series.

Speak with YahooHolly said, “I’ve had zero communication with Andrew since the show and I’m happy about that.”

She also reprimanded producers for pairing her up with Andrew, who she said didn’t suit her.

“I asked for someone to be on my team, someone who wanted a family, and someone who might be open, honest, and sincere — they were wrong,” she said.

In February, while MAFS was still broadcasting, the Daily Mail Australia reported that Andrew and Holly “passionately hate each other” and couldn’t do media together.

“Things have reached a point between them where they couldn’t even stand looking at each other, let alone doing interviews together,” said a source.

Andrew doesn’t want anything to do with Married At First Sight and would be happy never to see Holly or anyone from the show again,” she added.

While MAFS couples are usually contracted to promote the show on TV and radio whether or not they’re still together, Andrew, 38, has apparently “refused” to do so.

Daily Mail Australia can even reveal that when Andrew abruptly left the production in October, he made it clear he wouldn’t be coming back for the show’s reunion – no matter how much they paid him.

“He was over it. He hadn’t signed up for that. Andrew went completely MIA on the entire cast, production and network,” the source added.