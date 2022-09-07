MAFS star Ella Ding accused of ‘PR stunt’ to get on Made In Chelsea

<!–

Married At First Sight’s Ella Ding has hit back at claims that her affair with English reality star Miles Nazaire was a publicity stunt to get back on TV.

The 28-year-old recently filmed a stint on Made In Chelsea with Nazaire, leading some to suspect it was a spectacle for the cameras.

Ella responded to her Sit With Us podcast this week, saying, “People said this was a PR stunt.

“I can assure you it’s not a PR stunt,” she insisted. “And I think you’ll see that when it airs.”

Her co-host Domenica Calarco then intervened to defend her boyfriend.

“Nobody would go through what Ella did and risk everything,” Dom said.

“Not just your name, but your heart, your soul, everything… Nobody would do that for a PR stunt unless they’re literally that desperate, and there’s no despair here.”

Ella’s statement comes just days after she hinted at a split from her Made In Chelsea love interest – despite the show not starting yet.

She took to Facebook last week to reveal that she had not “officially joined the cast” of the popular British reality show, but had “filmed a short performance while in London”.

It was previously confirmed that Ella will appear as Nazaire’s love interest, after the couple hooked up on Instagram in May.

There is speculation that Ella may have already split from Made In Chelsea hunk Miles (pictured)

“Miles is lovely and wonderful, we had such a special time filming and getting to know each other. But [I’m] ready to go home [to Australia] and get back to a good space,” she wrote.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Ella and Miles, 26, got in touch after he saw her on TV on E4 in the UK, the same channel that airs Made In Chelsea, and “there has been a lot of flirting.”

Daily Mail Australia understands that Ella has received approval from both Channel Nine and Endemol Shine to appear in the series.

Contestants would normally have to wait a year after their contract to appear on another reality show.