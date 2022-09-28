MAFS star Domenica Calarco signs with influencer agency after parting ways with her A-list manager

She said goodbye to well-known celebrity agent Sharon Finnigan, who has been dealing with major TV stars such as Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr in July.

And Domenica Calarco celebrated the signing with the small influencer agency ZOOZ group on Tuesday.

The bride from Married At First Sight, 29, was seen leaving the L’Americano restaurant in North Sydney, along with several women from the agency, with a huge smile on her face.

She dressed the part and wore a stylish oversized blazer over a tight white tank top paired with baggy jeans.

She wore designer sneakers and a bright neon green patterned handbag.

Domenica looked incredibly bronzed and still had her deep tan from her recent trip to Europe.

She tied her short blonde locks back into a low ponytail and let her natural beauty shine through by barely wearing any makeup.

Domenica confirmed her split from Finnigan a few weeks ago by updating her Instagram bio this week and removing all references to SF Management.

“Domenica is determined to get her own reality show and only cares about increasing her OnlyFans numbers while Sharon had other plans for her,” an insider told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

According to the source, Calarco thought Finnigan “could get her a TV appearance, as she works with top-notch clients such as Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr.”

It follows that her relationship with Finnigan was “anything but harmonious.”

The pair went their separate ways as the OnlyFans creator’s expectations “exceeded reality.”

Daily Mail Australia understands that Finnigan decided to end their professional relationship early despite being contractually bound until September.

Calarco brought in Finnigan to manage her fledgling career in April, following her breakout in Nine’s Married At First Sight.

They held a series of meetings in which Calarco reportedly expressed her desire to launch her own podcast and makeup range.

Since then, she has started a podcast with her co-host Ella Ding and also collaborated with online retailer Showpo for a clothing line.

‘She [SF Management] think she’s going to be a big star, bigger than Martha Kalifatidis and Abbie Chatfield,” a source said at the time.

“Domenica has a lot of ideas about what she plans to do. She talks to radio managers in hopes of convincing them to give her a job.’