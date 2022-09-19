MAFS star Carolina Santos sizzles in an eye-popping yellow bikini

Married At First Sight bride Carolina Santos set the pulse on Monday with her latest Instagram post.

The 33-year-old showed her ex-MAFS boyfriend Daniel Holmes what he was missing when she posted a breathtaking photo of herself wearing a skimpy yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Brazilian beauty showed off her ample assets and flat stomach in the tiny thong swimsuit.

Many of her former co-stars were quick to show their appreciation in the comments below the image.

Fellow MAFS bride Tamara Djordjevic gushed “yesssss” while another series veteran, Jessica Seracino, posted several emojis.

Carolina and MAFS ‘husband’ Daniel announced their shock split last month after weeks of speculation.

Daniel shared the news by posting a statement on his Instagram account.

While the couple initially said they intended to remain friends, their divorce soon turned ugly.

Things changed for the exes when a former flame re-entered Carolina’s life, a source told Yahoo lifestyle.

The source said: “The split was far from as friendly as Daniel made it out to be on Instagram.

“Especially now that he’s learned that Carolina started catching up with an ex-boyfriend pretty quickly after they broke up.”

It now appears that the former couple is no longer on speaking terms as they have deleted all traces of each other from their social media accounts.