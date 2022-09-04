MAFS’ Sarah Roza shows off the incredible results of her full body liposuction and BBL at event

<!–

Last year she went under the knife for full body liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

And on Saturday, Sarah Roza showed off the incredible results of her transformation at an event in Sydney.

The 43-year-old showed off her new figure in a black dress while promoting Celebrity Slim shakes in a pharmacy.

The Married At First Sight star accentuated her waist with a red belt and completed the ensemble with long red boots.

Sarah let out her blonde hair and wore a full face with makeup consisting of blush, eyeliner and a red lip.

Sarah recently shared graphic photos of herself lying on the operating table after undergoing full-body liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

In the “before” images, Sarah’s naturally proportioned figure was covered in black markings to indicate the areas her surgeon wanted to focus on.

The ‘after’ images showed the star’s body looked bruised, while a piece of surgical gauze protected her modesty.

Her waist looked dramatically slimmer after the procedure, while her bum looked like it had doubled in size.

“It took me a while to upload these photos because I was so aware that you all saw my ‘before’ photos,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“I always managed to look great in my clothes because I wore restrictive shapewear under my dresses EVERY DAY, which was just exhausting!”

Sarah was much fuller when she appeared in Married At First Sight in 2018

Sarah said that although she always thought of herself as a curvy girl, she wanted to have surgery to improve the shape she already had.

“I just couldn’t naturally achieve the dream body I was looking for because of my age and hormones, no matter how hard I diet or exercise,” she continued.

Sarah explained that she then decided to take the plunge and undergo Vaser liposuction on her arms, back, flanks/waist and abdomen.

Fat was also removed from her abdomen and transferred to her buttocks to give her a more perky appearance.

Sarah, who rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2018, said the most difficult part of her surgery was recovery.

Her waist looked dramatically slimmer after the procedure, while her bum looked like it had doubled in size