MAFS: Sarah Roza drops OnlyFans bombshell after 10kg weight loss

Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure on Instagram, but don’t expect to see her on OnlyFans anytime soon.

Despite her penchant for lingerie-clad photos, the 43-year-old influencer told Daily Mail Australia that she will not be signing up for the subscription-based adult website.

‘I get questions about OnlyFans every day. I’m not going to say no, but I know it’s a slippery slope to more things I wouldn’t be willing to do,” she said Tuesday.

“I’d love to go through with it and just say, ‘I’m only doing this for six months and it’s going to be pictures of me in a swimsuit or being suggestive,’ but sex acts and things like that, it’s not really for me,” she added.

Some things just have to remain sacred, Sarah explained.

“I think the appeal and use of the imagination is much more powerful than a nude photo or sex act could give someone,” she said.

“Look at someone like Marilyn Monroe. She has never released sex tapes, but she is still regarded as the most beautiful woman and the sexiest woman the planet has ever graced.

“So you know, it’s all about the imagination. Classy and sexy is what I’m going for.’

Sarah admitted she felt “sexier than ever” after losing more than 10kg since she started replacing meals with Celebrity Slim diet shakes.

“I really had to make huge changes in all areas of my lifestyle and I’m really proud of myself for taking the necessary steps to improve my health,” she said.

“I feel more confident, sexier, healthier and happier than ever!” she added of her weight loss.

The Melbourne-based esthetician rose to fame during the 2018 season of Married At First Sight along with ex-‘husband’ Telv Williams.