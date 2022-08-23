MAFS ‘OnlyFans gran’ Mishel Karen BANNED from Twitter over X-rated posts

<!–

Former Married At First Sight star Mishel Karen appears to be the latest victim of online censorship.

The 51-year-old pornstar has been banned from Twitter after she shared a series of hardcore videos to promote her OnlyFans account.

She had used Twitter for the past year to share X-rated clips and photos of her OnlyFans, hoping to attract new subscribers.

Married At First Sight’s ‘OnlyFans gran’ Mishel Karen (pictured) has been banned from Twitter after sharing a series of hardcore sex videos on the site

In March, she teased her first “lesbian threesome” with a handful of jaw-dropping previews.

A photo from the “girls sleepover” showed Mishel in bed with two other amateur pornstars, with one pressed the MAFS star’s breasts over her bra.

‘Know what’s new on my OnlyFans?’ Mishel captioned it.

“Come and watch my ‘Girls Sleepover’ video. We girls are going to get mad when @aussiebarbie07 and @mollyrosexx stay the night.”

Then she took it even further by plugging in a 12-person bisexual orgy.

To promote the X-rated scene on Twitter, the grandmother wrote, “I’ve been so naughty.”

Further details of the shocking sexual act are too explicit for Daily Mail Australia to share.

Mishel later admitted that she had no idea she signed up to film a group sex act, but went ahead with it anyway.

“I didn’t even know I was going to an orgy!” she told Daily Mail Australia at Brisbane Sexpo.

‘They organized a movie day at a certain Airbnb, this group of people. You had to pay a deposit. And then everyone says, “Yeah, we’re going to film an orgy!”

“I was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for that.’ I just thought, if there are other creators, we can make some videos. A girl/boy, or boy/boy/girl, whatever. But yeah, I didn’t know it was going to be an orgy.’

Despite her hesitation, Mishel confessed that she eventually joined in enthusiastically and ended up having a positive experience with it.

“Some guys are very talented at what they can do,” she gushed.

“It was quite messy and I was probably with almost everyone in some way,” she added.

‘It was also quite hard work. The video lasts about 45 minutes… We had to take a break because it was a lot.’

Mishel has become a powerhouse in the Australian porn industry. Pictured at Brisbane Sexpo

Mishel also revealed that she has made “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from porn on OnlyFans in just over a year.

“I’ve never been more financially stable than I am now,” she said.

“I’ve never really had a lot of money and this is okay money and it just helps life. It just makes life easier.’

Despite engaging in outrageous sex acts online, Mishel said her family, including her two children, are fully supportive of her lucrative career.

“My kids really support me,” she said. “You can’t really tell me what to do.”