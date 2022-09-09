MAFS: ‘OnlyFans gran’ Mishel Karen, 51, heading to Sydney Sexpo

Former Married At First Sight star Mishel Karen has become one of the biggest names in the Australian porn industry over the past year.

So it’s no surprise that the 51-year-old ‘OnlyFans gran’ has been booked to appear at Sydney Sexpo in October.

In addition to tantalizing fans at the X-rated convention, the mother of two also plans to appear on a live panel to discuss the prejudice against mature women in porn.

Mishel Karen (pictured) appears at Sydney Sexpo in October after her sensational performance at Brisbane Sexpo in July

The panel will be educational and also include information about sex after menopause.

“I want to tell people what I’m doing to keep things moist,” the grandmother explained during an Instagram Live stream.

Mishel was one of the star attractions at Brisbane Sexpo in July, where she walked the catwalk in a raunchy runway show.

She was also seen walking through the convention center in fishnet stockings and a leather bondage corset.

It comes after she was banned from Twitter for sharing a series of hardcore videos to promote her OnlyFans account.

For the past year, she’s been using Twitter to share explicit clips and photos in the hopes of attracting new subscribers.

In March, she teased her first “lesbian threesome” with a handful of jaw-dropping previews.

A photo from the “girls” slumber party showed Mishel in bed with two other amateur pornstars, one of whom pressed her breasts over her bra.

“Want to know what’s new on my OnlyFans?” Mishel captioned it.

“Come and watch my ‘Girls Sleepover’ video. We girls are going to get mad when @aussiebarbie07 and @mollyrosexx stay the night.”

The 51-year-old pornstar has spent the past year using Twitter to share X-rated clips and photos in the hopes of attracting new OnlyFans subscribers

Then she took it even further by plugging in a 12-person bisexual orgy.

To promote the X-rated scene on Twitter, the grandmother wrote, “I’ve been so, so naughty.”

Further details of the shocking sexual act are too explicit for Daily Mail Australia to share.

Mishel later admitted that she had no idea she signed up to film a group sex act, but went ahead with it anyway.

“I didn’t even know I was going to an orgy!” she told Daily Mail Australia at Brisbane Sexpo.

‘They organized a movie day at a certain Airbnb, this group of people. You had to pay a deposit. And then everyone says, “Yeah, we’re going to film an orgy!”

“I was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for that.’ I thought if there are other creators we could make some videos. A girl/boy, or boy/boy/girl, whatever. But yeah, I didn’t know it was going to be an orgy.’

The grandmother also used Twitter to promote a 12-person orgy she filmed for OnlyFans

Despite her hesitation, Mishel confessed that she participated enthusiastically and ultimately had a positive experience.

“Some guys are very talented at what they can do,” she gushed.

“It was quite messy and I was probably with almost everyone in some way.

‘It was also quite hard work. The video lasts about 45 minutes… We had to take a break because it was a lot.’

Mishel has become a powerhouse in the Australian porn industry. (Pictured at Brisbane Sexpo in July)

Mishel also revealed that she had made “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from porn on OnlyFans in just over a year.

“I’ve never been more financially stable than I am now,” she said.

“I’ve never really had a lot of money and this is okay money and it just helps life. It just makes life easier.’

Despite engaging in outrageous sex acts online, Mishel said her family, including her two children, were fully supportive of her career.

“My kids really support me,” she said. “You can’t really tell me what to do.”