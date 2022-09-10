MAFS’ Olivia Frazer spotted getting cosy with Beauty and the Geek star Aaron Seeto

It’s the reality TV crossover no one expected: Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer appears to have moved on from her breakup with Jackson Lonie, after being seen as “cozy” with Beauty and the Geek winner Aaron Seeto.

The pair was seen engaged in a deep and intimate conversation at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party at Sydney’s Pott’s Point on Friday night.

Olivia, 29, wore a pink low-cut mini dress that clung to her impressive figure, which caught the attention of the famous ‘geek’.

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer (left) appears to have moved on from her breakup with Jackson Lonie, after she was spotted getting ‘cosy’ with Beauty and the Geek winner Aaron Seeto (right)

According to Yahoo lifestyleAaron, 30, seemed very interested in Olivia and the couple became close, but she didn’t reciprocate the same feelings for him.

“As soon as Aaron saw Olivia, he walked over to her and wriggled onto her table. They spent about 20 minutes chatting,” a source told the publication.

“Olivia finally pulled him over for a big hug and gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek that he seemed to love.”

Olivia (pictured) led celebrity arrivals at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party at Pott’s Point in Sydney on Friday night

Aaron seemed to be having an unforgettable evening and documented the event with photos shared on his Instagram account.

But despite several photos, he didn’t share any of his moments with Olivia.

Olivia, for her part, only posted a single person Instagram post on her account last night. But she did stop on the red carpet for photos with fellow MAFS star Nasser Sultan.

Aaron seemed to be having an unforgettable evening documenting the event with photos he shared on his Instagram account

But despite several photos, he didn’t share any of his moments with Olivia. Pictured: Aaron with Beauty and the Geek star Lachy Mansel

Olivia, for her part, only posted a single person Instagram post on her account last night. But she did stop on the red carpet for photos with fellow MAFS star Nasser Sultan

It comes after Olivia surfaced rumors of her split with MAFS “husband” Jackson and insists the breakup was amicable.

It comes after mounting speculation that it was Jackson who pulled the plug when the couple split in early August, after just 10 months together.

Olivia, 29, recently took to Instagram to insist that she hadn’t been dumped and that they collectively decided the relationship wasn’t working.

Olivia has broken her silence to address rumors of her split from Jackson Lonie and has maintained the breakup was amicable

“I understand people like to think I’ve been ‘dumped,’ but it wasn’t like that at all,” she said.

‘There is no ‘juicy’ story. There is no truth in the “haha he dumped you” comments people say. It was a peaceful, joint decision.’

The former teaching assistant added that she wouldn’t mind if Jackson started a new relationship.

She recently claimed she wasn’t dumped and they decided the relationship wasn’t working together

“It’s absolutely none of my business. Just like what I’m planning is none of his. I hope she was nice, though,” she said.

Olivia seems to be embracing her new single life when she joined the dating app Hinge last month.

According to her profile, she is looking for a short-term relationship, but she is also open to something more serious.

Olivia seems to be embracing her new single life when she joined the dating app Hinge . last month

She describes her ideal partner as ‘someone who watches Real Housewives with me without complaining’ and also enjoys Game of Thrones.

The blonde bombshell has become a sought-after influencer and model since appearing on MAFS and has one of the most popular OnlyFans accounts.

She recently cut the price of a subscription by offering a 40 percent discount, hinting that her new content will be spicier than ever without a boyfriend to worry about.