MAFS: Olivia Frazer slashes price of OnlyFans after Jackson Lonie split

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New single MAFS star Olivia Frazer has “backed her groove” and slashed the price of her OnlyFans subscription following her recent split from Jackson Lonie.

Olivia and Jackson, the most controversial couple of this year’s season, amicably broke up three weeks ago after about 10 months of dating.

As she moves through the breakup, the 28-year-old former teaching assistant has focused on her adult modeling career.

New single MAFS star Olivia Frazer has ‘back her groove’ and cut the price of her OnlyFans subscription following her recent split from Jackson Lonie

She promoted her account by posting two racy photos on Instagram on Monday and also launched a special deal for new subscribers.

The blonde bombshell is offering a 40 percent discount, hinting that her new content will be spicier than ever without a boyfriend to worry about.

She posted a photo of her bum leaning over a railing, which was too explicit to publish, as well as a photo of herself in lacy white lingerie.

As she moves through the breakup, the 28-year-old former teaching assistant has thrown her head into her adult modeling career, offering a 40 percent discount on Monday.

‘I have my rhythm back. Come and see,” she wrote.

Olivia and Jackson announced they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8, saying no one was to blame.

She later revealed that she had no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her onscreen husband before they broke up.

Olivia and Jackson (pictured during the MAFS finale) announced they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8, saying no one was to blame

Olivia currently earns a living from OnlyFans, after her negative image on Married At First Sight made her teaching career untenable.

She claimed she lost her job “as a direct result” of the show; however, it is understood that she resigned and was not fired.

Season 10 of Married At First Sight will be filmed in Sydney and will air on Channel Nine early next year.

She later revealed that she had no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her on-screen husband Jackson (pictured) before they broke up