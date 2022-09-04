MAFS Olivia Frazer shares a bittersweet tribute to her dad on Father’s Day

<!–

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has shared a bittersweet tribute to her late father for Father’s Day.

The OnlyFans star, 28, whose father passed away in 2020, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo of the couple posing together.

“I’m thinking of everyone who will miss their father tomorrow,” Olivia wrote next to the image.

“I will miss my beautiful boy with you,” she added.

Olivia lost her father to terminal cancer in June 2020. She was his primary caregiver for seven years before his death.

The former teacher previously revealed that her father developed two primary cancers at the same time, colon and prostate.

The star spoke to Nine last year that she was his carer and said she’s glad she got to spend time with him.

“It was precious, precious time and I’m so glad I spent every second I could with Dad,” she said.

It comes amid Olivia updating fans on Friday about her mental health.

When asked by a fan if her anxiety was easing, the blonde replied, “I’m actually feeling worse.

“So I went to the doctor recently and had my Lexapro raised.”

The former student had admitted in May that she felt “really, really depressed” on the Where’s Your Head At? page. podcasting.

‘I’ve never had such depression. I’ve honestly never been this close to, sorry I got a little graphic, and really thought about killing myself,” Olivia said.

She also credited her now ex-boyfriend Jackson Lonie for her support.

“For Jack to be my absolute anchor, I think it speaks to the relationship and the man he is,” Olivia added.

The former reality star went on to say that she only recently started to feel happy again.

“Now it’s kind of like… Smile and wave,” she added.

She has since split with Jackson, with the couple announcing the end of their turbulent relationship in early August.