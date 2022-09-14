MAFS: Olivia Frazer says she still loves ex-boyfriend Jackson Lonie

<!–

Olivia Frazer still has a place in her heart for ex-boyfriend Jackson Lonie after they went their separate ways in August.

The bride of Married At First Sight, 29, shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate what would have been their one-year anniversary, as she expressed her gratitude and love for her former flame.

“A year ago today, Jackson and I got married at the NSW library,” she captioned a photo of a former couple in happier times.

“I have met the best friend, teammate and survival partner I could have ever wished for. It’s been a hell of a year,” she continued.

Highest of highs and lowest of lows. I wouldn’t have survived without him. I love you, Lonie.’

It comes just a few weeks after the OnlyFans star started looking for love again on the dating app Hinge.

According to her profile, Olivia is looking for a short-term relationship, but she is also open to something more serious.

She describes her ideal partner as ‘someone who watches Real Housewives with me without complaining’ and also enjoys Game of Thrones.

Olivia admitted that she was so nervous about creating a profile that she threw up.

“I think my profile is pretty healthy,” she laughed.

Her ex Jackson, 31, is also on the platform.

Olivia and Jackson announced they’d gone their separate ways in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8, saying no one was to blame.

She later revealed that she had no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with her onscreen husband before they broke up.

Olivia currently earns a living from OnlyFans, after her negative image on Married At First Sight made her teaching career untenable.

She claimed she lost her job “as a direct result” of the show; however, it is understood that she resigned and was not fired.