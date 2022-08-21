MAFS: Melissa Rawson goes wedding dress shopping as she prepares to tie the knot with Bryce Ruthven

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven of Married At First Sight are getting married early next year.

And on Saturday, the proud mum of two, 32, took to Instagram to give fans an update on their upcoming nuptials.

“About to do something really exciting for the wedding! Can you guess where I’m going?’ Melissa teased in the caption.

MAFS’ Melissa Rawson, 32, (pictured) took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she was trying on wedding dresses – as she prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Bryce Ruthven

Melissa then shared a video selfie posing in front of hundreds of dresses: ‘Most of you guessed it! Trying on your first wedding dress… eeek!’ she wrote.

While it’s unclear if she made her final decision on the day, Liss was accompanied by her mother for the montage.

Liss wore a black sweater and blue jeans as she looked at extravagant dresses in the bridal shop.

Melissa then shared a video selfie posing in front of hundreds of dresses: ‘Most of you guessed it! Trying on your first wedding dress… eeek!’ she wrote

The trainer at the workplace wore her blond locks out and relaxed as she staggered.

The couple, who found love on the Channel Nine experiment last year, have set a wedding date in the summer of 2023 due to the pandemic.

Melissa previously revealed that there will be no TV cameras for their big day.

Private: Melissa also revealed that there will be no TV cameras for their big day

“I don’t want a formal, televised sit-down dinner. You know, media everywhere… no,” she said.

“I just want to marry my nearest and dearest to the man I love and throw a big party.”

The new parents welcomed twin sons, twins, Levi and Tate, now 10 months old, in October.