MAFS: Mel Schilling celebrates a career milestone by releasing her own book

She is known for giving relationship advice as one of the experts on Married At First Sight.

And on Tuesday, Mel Schilling marked a career milestone when she released her first self-help book, The C Word.

Mel, 50, couldn’t contain her excitement when she visited Allen and Unwin publishers in northern Sydney to sign copies of her book.

“A big day in my literary career,” she captioned a video of her prancing into the building to the soundtrack of The Sound of Music’s I Have Confidence.

Dressed in a black shirt with cut-out sleeves, a cheerful Mel winked at the camera.

Her post was inundated with comments from MAFS alumni, including season five’s Melissa Walsh, who wrote, “Congratulations, Mel. A wonderful achievement.’

Part memoir, part self-help book, The C Word is all about helping women build courage, confidence and competence.

The love guru is back in Australia to film Season 10 of Married At First Sight, which will air on Channel Nine next February.

She was pictured earlier this month leaving a $15 million estate in Centennial Park, where the bachelorette party for the new brides was filmed.

The upcoming season, sex therapist Alessandra Rampolla and fellow expert John Aiken will also return to the franchise.

Mel also just wrapped up production on the UK version of the show.

The C Word (Confidence) will be available from August 30 at all leading bookstores