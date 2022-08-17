MAFS: Matt Ridley throws WILD 40th birthday bash in Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight groom Matt Ridley went all out on Saturday night for his 40th birthday.

The Registrar celebrated the milestone at Brisbane’s La La Land with his co-stars and celebrity friends, including newly single friends Jackson Lonie and Daniel Holmes.

Also in attendance was Nick Kyrgios’ model ex Chiara Passari, who made an unlikely appearance at the celebrations.

Celebrate! MAFS groom Matt Ridley went all out for his 40th birthday on Saturday by throwing a star-studded party in Brisbane. Pictured LR: Jackson Lonie, Cody Bromley, Mitch Eynaud, Matt Ridley and Daniel Holmes

The birthday boy posed next to Brisbane-based influencer Chiara.

The glamorous brunette caught the eye in a black denim jacket that she paired with orange strappy heels and a matching handbag.

She was absolutely thrilled for the outing and wore a full makeup face and had her hair tied up in a ponytail.

Who knew they were friends? Also in attendance was Nick Kyrgios’ model ex Chiara Passari (right) who made an unlikely appearance at the celebrations

Matt, who was paired with bridezilla Kate Laidlaw on the show, couldn’t wipe the smile from his face, wearing a black t-shirt that he paired with a pink colored blazer.

Ridley completed his look with white jeans and matching sneakers.

At one point in the night, Matt was seen knocking down a shoey after reading his birthday speech.

Matt, who was paired with bridezilla Kate Laidlaw on the show, couldn’t wipe the smile from his face, wearing a black t-shirt that he paired with a pink colored blazer

At one point in the night, Matt was seen knocking down a shoey after reading his birthday speech

Also the Bachelor’s Charley Bond and Marg Zogoulas were present.

Charley stunned in a colorful mini dress that she paired with a black blazer.

Meanwhile, Marg radiated confidence in a chic leather-look dress that she paired with a white blazer and designer handbag.

Also the Bachelor’s Charley Bond (right) and Marg Zogoulas (left) were present

Charley stunned in a colorful mini dress that she paired with a black blazer. Meanwhile, Marg radiated confidence in a chic leather-look dress that she combined with a white blazer and designer handbag

During the night, Daniel and Cody were both seen chatting with female company.

At one point, Daniel even seemed to swap numbers with a red-haired beauty.

Cody, Jackson and Daniel flew in from NSW to celebrate Matt’s milestone birthday.

During the night, Daniel and Cody were both seen chatting with female company. At one point Daniel even seemed to swap numbers with a redhead beauty

The cast appeared all night in good spirits and were only too happy to pose for pictures with fans