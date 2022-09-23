MAFS Matt claims he didn’t cheat on wife Gemma… insisting they were ‘broken up for 7 DAYS’

Matt Murray of Married At First Sight has claimed he didn’t cheat on his wife Gemma Rose on the show, despite spending the night with co-star Whitney Hughes during the couple’s retreat week.

The hairdresser, 32, insisted that he and his wife were “not together for seven days” at the time of his new romance, and recently took to Instagram to give his stance on the situation, stating firmly that there was “no betrayal.” ‘. ‘

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that the tattooed hunk will be spending the night with Whitney, who married Duka Cavolli on the show, during next week’s series of episodes – while their partners remain under the same roof.

Speaking to his 32.3K followers, Matt explained clearly, “There was no cheating, there was no betrayal. Gemma and I hadn’t been together for seven days and we were more apart than ever before.

“That’s a bit s****y because it kind of ruins the series, doesn’t it? But hey, we weren’t even talking. Specifically after this week’s episodes – so before we went to the outing, I had specifically asked the production to go home.

“I didn’t want to be here anymore and I had bigger things to do at home than me trying to make something work and I was asked to stay until the next commitment ceremony or it wouldn’t make sense to the public,” he concluded.

But despite Matt’s denial of labeling the incident as “cheating,” a TV insider told MailOnline that his wife Gemma “burped into tears” during the retreat.

The insider explained: “Whitney and Matt really shocked the other cast members by cheating on their partners – not only because of the pain it caused, but also because of the circumstances.

“The couples had left for a couples retreat and were there to focus on their relationships, but Whitney and Matt had other ideas.

“Gemma, who thought she’d met the love of her life in Matt, was devastated, while Duka had done everything she could to give his marriage to Whitney a chance.”

MailOnline has reached out to E4 for comment.

Matt and Gemma got off to an electric start when they first met, with an instant attraction and connection on their wedding day.

But things quickly took a turn for the worse when the latter’s sexual advances and descriptive comments pushed Matt away — labeling the behavior “too much.”

And after a frosty honeymoon, during which Matt accused his wife of “enjoying herself at a restaurant dinner table,” this week’s episodes saw the couple hit even more obstacles as they struggled to overcome their differences.

While next week, the cast can be seen going on a couples retreat where Whitney and Matt will focus their attention on each other instead of their partners, with their attraction reaching a boiling point.

Whitney and her husband Duka got married in the show’s first episode, but their relationship was doomed from the start.

Whitney’s personal assistant was on the hunt for a “man’s solid brick house,” but described her husband Duka as a “barn.”

She faced criticism from viewers for not giving Duka a chance, even admitting at the altar that she was tempted to “run.”

Whitney said, “I hope as I walk down the aisle I see a man’s solid brick house, he must be tall, have a thick, luscious beard, I’m not going to settle for anything less than perfect…

“I wanted a man to tower over me as massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house he might be like a barn.”

The show sees a panel of ‘dating experts’ bring singletons together based on values, personality, looks and lifestyle – with the new couples only meeting for the first time at the altar.

The couples then have to live life as a married couple, speeding up the dating process to a relationship as they navigate to get to know each other and be a married couple.