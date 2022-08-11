MAFS: Martha Kalifatidis’s family stays on holiday in Greece without her amid her mysterious illness

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Martha Kalifatidis misses her family’s vacation in Greece.

The 34-year-old Married At First Sight star shared photos of the outing that was sent to her while she was in bed with a viral infection.

“Happy 31st birthday, you’re over 30, tiger,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to her sister Sophie’s birthday.

Martha Kalifatidis misses her family’s vacation in Greece

She continued, “You have so many names: Tiger, Tiger Snake, Gremlin, Gremmy, Chubby the Elf and the new one, Bridge Troll. I’m sure we’ll be adding more to that list.

‘I hope you enjoyed yesterday. Happy birthday and more, Gremmy.’

The photos show her sister, mother Mary, father Theo and even her mysterious brother Nikolaos, bonding as a family in Greece.

The 34-year-old Married At First Sight star shared photos of the outing that was sent to her while she was in bed with a viral infection. In the photo from left to right: her father Theo, mother Mary and mysterious brother Nikolaos)

“Happy 31st birthday, you’re over 30, tiger,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to her sister Sophie’s birthday (pictured).

The photos show her sister, mother Mary, father Theo and even her mysterious brother Nikolaos, who are connected as a family in Greece

It comes when Martha battles a mysterious viral infection that forced her to cut short her own vacation in the country and return to Australia.

She was first seen outside on Tuesday looking pale and frail when she visited the Northland shopping center in Melbourne with her fiancé Michael Brunelli there for support.

The couple had been on vacation in Europe for three months when Martha became ill in July.

Michael, 31, revealed that his partner was suffering from a viral infection and Martha broke her silence shortly after.

‘Hello everyone. I know I’ve been quiet here. I’ve been bedridden for a few weeks, but I’m finally home and getting the care I need,” Martha wrote on Instagram at the time.

It comes when Martha battles a mysterious viral infection that forced her to cut short her own vacation in the country and return to Australia. (Pictured with her fiancé Michael Brunelli, 31)

She continued, “I’ll be right back. Thanks for all the messages. Sorry I didn’t call anyone back. However, I really appreciate the support.’

Michael revealed that his partner was unwell after fans noticed she was unusually quiet on Instagram.

He posted a photo on his Instagram Stories in which he holds the influencer’s hand as she lies in bed next to a half-eaten sandwich.

Michael revealed his partner was unwell after fans noticed she was unusually quiet on Instagram

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has contacted us and messaged us with questions about Martha,” he wrote.

“She is offline and unwell with a viral infection. It’s taken a toll on her energy levels, but she’s fine and on the mend.”

While abroad, the couple visited Italy, the UK and Turkey.