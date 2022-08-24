<!–

A Married At First Sight bride has announced her surprising career move after failing to find love on Channel Nine’s reality show.

Kate Laidlaw, who this year was with lawyer Matt Ridley, revealed on Wednesday that she had joined Only Fans with her twin sister Bec.

The nutritionist, 39, said she was excited to “show all the different sides of her” on the adult website after her image on MAFS failed to reflect her true personality.

Married At First Sight star Kate Laidlaw (left) has made a surprising career move by launching an OnlyFans account with her twin sister Bec (right)

“After my MAFS experience, I found myself low in self-confidence and afraid to show my real me because of fear of judgment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The show portrayed a character that I felt didn’t reflect who I really am as a person.

This is why I am so excited to launch my OnlyFans. It will be my chance to express all the different sides of me, the raw version of me.

“It’s time to show you what I’m really for.”

Kate, 39, said she was excited to ‘express all the different sides of her’ on the adult website after her portrayal on MAFS failed to reflect her true personality

She made the announcement on her Instagram account (pictured)

For a special price of $5 per month, fans can access daily “cheeky, sexy content” and “a little insight” into her life as a nutritionist.

“I’m doing the OnlyFans to show people different sides of me and what I really stand for, because it wasn’t shown on MAFS because of my bad editing,” Kate told Daily Mail Australia.

“My OnlyFans will be different because I’m doing it with Bec, so double the content and double the fun.”

Kate follows in the footsteps of other MAFS brides Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Domenica Calarco, all of whom make money with OnlyFans.

Season nine grooms Jackson Lonie, Daniel Holmes and Mitchell Eynaud are also on the platform.

Kate was linked to law clerk Matt, 40, on MAFS, but the couple failed to get it right and decided to call it quits before final vows.