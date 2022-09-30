MAFS Jules Robinson on the ‘stigma’ of losing weight after pregnancy

She is the Married At First Sight star who was ashamed of trolling.

And after welcoming her first baby in 2020, Jules Robinson lost 20kg after gaining weight during her pregnancy.

The weight loss gave her a whole new level of confidence, she says now, even if it came with some backlash.

Jules Robinson of Married At First Sight lost 20kg after gaining weight during her pregnancy, but says there is a stigma around losing weight after pregnancy

‘There is definitely a stigma for saying I want to lose weight’ [after having a baby],’ the 40-year-old told WHO in an interview on Friday.

“But I honestly believe it’s okay to make that choice,” she added.

Jules, who appeared in season six of the dating series, legally married her co-star Cam Merchant in 2019.

They welcomed their son Oliver in October 2020.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jules said part of the motivation for shedding the pounds was that she wanted to feel comfortable carrying another baby.

Meanwhile, she says motherhood has changed her understanding of her body confidence and image.

“We glorify the pregnant body so much that I thought I would also glorify my postpartum body,” she said.

Jules admits she looked “different” than fans once knew her, but according to Jules, her fresh appearance was about celebrating her body.

Jules went to London in September to promote her fashion company

“That body confidence to feel good, to recreate, came from the experience of motherhood.”

It comes after Jules revealed she was embarrassed by viewers when she appeared on Married At First Sight Australia in 2019.

She spoke about her experience earlier this month during a performance on Britain’s This Morning, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Jules flaunted her figure in a figure-hugging black dress in Sydney in August

The mother of one, 40, who has become a successful fashion designer since she played on MAFS, explained why she had launched a new inclusive clothing line.

“When I was on that platform, I got a little trolled and a little body shaming,” Jules said.

She described herself as a “curvy woman” and said she wants all women to accept themselves as they are.

“Inclusivity is important to me. All my fashions go from size 6 to 24,” she said.