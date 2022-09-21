MAFS’ Jessika Power to collaborate with new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Jessika Power from Married At First Sight is one of the biggest reality stars on OnlyFans.

And now the bombshell is considering adding even more spice to her account by including her boyfriend Connor Thompson in her future content.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia this week while promoting Celebrity Slim weight loss shakes, the 30-year-old teased an upcoming partnership between the two.

Married At First Sight star Jessika Power has teased that her boyfriend Connor Thompson will be joining her on OnlyFans soon. Together in the picture

“He’s shown an interest,” she said. “I don’t think we’re going to do anything wild… Well, you never know.”

Jessika admitted that Connor isn’t used to being in the public eye, so the thought of doing OnlyFans is unnerving to him.

“We’ll see what happens, but I want him there because he’s hot!”

The blonde bombshell also said British boy Connor has already met her family — and the Power clan approves.

Jessika is currently one of the most successful reality stars on OnlyFans

“He met my family in Perth and my family on the Gold Coast,” she gushed.

“I haven’t introduced most of my boyfriends to my family, but every member of the family, even my father, loves him.”

She added: ‘My grandmother recently asked me when we are getting married!’

Jessika and Connor currently live together in Manchester.

“We’ll see what happens, but I want him there because he’s hot!” jess said:

The couple returned to Down Under earlier this month to promote Celebrity Slim, of which she is the face.

Jess has been open about plastic surgery and liposuction, but says the brand’s diet shakes have been a great way to keep the pounds off.

She’s also a big fan of Celebrity Slim’s low-calorie wine, which is not yet available to the public.

Jessika Is Back In Australia With Connor To Promote Celebrity Slim Diet Shakes

“Use Celebrity Slim combined with a healthy diet and exercise regimen, and you will see results,” she explained.

“It’s also a really fun way to do it because the shakes are great, they taste good and the lollipops are fun because it’s a good way to have an appetite suppressant and they taste good too.”

“I really love the product,” she added.