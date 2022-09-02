MAFS: Jessika Power lashes out after Olivia Frazer accuses her of trying to ‘stay relevant’

<!–

Married At First Sight brides Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer’s ongoing feud turned ugly Thursday after Jessika posted an angry diatribe and lashed out at her former boyfriend.

The 30-year-old shared a video on Instagram Stories criticizing Olivia’s recent claim that Jessika kept talking about her in order to “stay relevant.”

Jessika didn’t hold back and said, “No one will soon know who you are and you leave this nasty taste in people’s throats.”

“Honey, I’m telling you you won’t be relevant for the next six months,” she added.

The blonde bombshell then added that she felt “very, very sorry” for Olivia, 29.

The pair are former friends who are at each other’s throats after Olivia showed the nude photo of fellow MAFS bride Domenica Calarco in April.

Jessica told the Herald Sun it was “disgusting” that Olivia outdone the rival bride= as an OnlyFans model on MAFS’s final season.

‘Shouldn’t we as women in 2022 reinforce each other? I thought it was disgusting that a woman would do that to another woman,” Jessika said at the time.

Months later, Olivia boldly stated that she earns a lot more on the adult site OnlyFans than Jessika.

The former teaching assistant boasted of her earnings on OnlyFans, saying she earns more than Jessika on the adult-only subscription website.

“I won’t name a number, but I’m just saying that I’ve already made more than Jess Power’s best month,” Olivia told So Dramatic! podcasting.

Olivia said she believes Jessika’s “best month” on the platform was $200,000, while she made $10,000 in her first 12 hours.